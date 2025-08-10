Mystics vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 10
The Washington Mystics’ playoff hopes are fading fast, as they have dropped four games in a row and have fallen to 10th in the standings entering Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Wings.
Dallas has also lost four games in a row, but it is expected to get Paige Bueckers back in the lineup from a back injury that kept her out of Friday’s loss to the New York Liberty.
As a result, oddsmakers at the best betting sites have set the Wings as favorites at home in this matchup.
Washington, which traded away All-Star Brittney Sykes ahead of the deadline, appears to be bound for the lottery once again in the 2025 season. Can it remain in the playoff picture with a win on Sunday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Mystics vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +3.5 (-112)
- Wings -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +130
- Wings: -155
Total
- 161.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mystics vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Mystics record: 13-17
- Wings record: 8-23
Mystics vs. Wings Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
Wings Injury Report
- Paige Bueckers – probable
- Myisha Hines-Allen – probable
- Ty Harris – out
Mystics vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Buecker is a great bet to clear this line against Washington:
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has the Rookie of the Year award all but locked up heading into a matchup with the Washington Mystics and potential Rookie of the Year candidates Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron.
While both Citron and Iriafen are having solid seasons, Bueckers has a chance to make an All-WNBA team with her play in 2025.
The rookie is averaging 18.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3. Bueckers did miss her last game with a back issue, but she appears to be good to go (listed as probable) on Sunday.
I’m buying her to have a big scoring game against Washington, as she’s picked up 17 or more points in 16 of her 24 games this season and five games in a row. In her lone meeting with the Mystics, Bueckers had 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting.
This line is way too low for her on Sunday afternoon.
Mystics vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
With Bueckers expected to return to the lineup, along with Hines-Allen, I am buying the Wings to win this game at home.
While Dallas has just eight wins in the 2025 season, five of those have come at home, and they should be favored against a Washington team that is 11th in net rating and offensive rating over its last 10 games.
Both of these teams sold off veteran pieces ahead of the deadline, but the Mystics have really seen their play fall off as of late, as they were a .500 team not that long ago. Washington is also just 4-11 straight up on the road this season, so I have a hard time trusting it as a slight underdog on Sunday.
Without Sykes, the offensive ceiling for the Mystics is much lower, and I think that’ll help Dallas hang around in this matchup. The Wings and Mystics are now No. 11 and No. 10 in net rating this season despite Dallas having five fewer wins.
I’ll back Bueckers and company to inch closer to Washington in the standings with a home win on Sunday.
Pick: Wings Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)
