Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Paige Bueckers, Storm-Sparks, Alyssa Thomas)
Sunday’s WNBA action features five games, including a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the standings, as the New York Liberty host the Minnesota Lynx.
Unfortunately, both teams are without an All-Star, as Breanna Stewart (knee) won’t suit up for New York and Napheesa Collier (ankle) is out for Minnesota.
That isn’t the only marquee game that we can bet on, though. On Sunday evening, the No. 4 Phoenix Mercury host the No. 3 Atlanta Dream, as both teams sit at 19-11 in the 2025 season. I’m eyeing a player prop in that matchup with sole possession of the No. 3 spot up for grabs.
Later on in the day, the Seattle Storm and Los Angeles Sparks battle for playoff position while the Las Vegas Aces aim to win a fourth game in a row when they take on the lowly Connecticut Sun.
I’ve identified three bets for Sunday’s action, including a player prop for Rookie of the Year favorite Paige Bueckers in her matchup with the Washington Mystics.
Let’s break down each of these plays for a loaded day in the W.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 45-54 (-5.04 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 129-129 (-0.58 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Los Angeles Sparks +4 (-112) vs. Seattle Storm
- Paige Bueckers OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
- Alyssa Thomas OVER 8.5 Assists (+100)
Los Angeles Sparks +4 (-112) vs. Seattle Storm
The Sparks have a quick turnaround on Sunday, as they dropped their matchup on Saturday with the Golden State Valkyries, but I’m buying Los Angeles to bounce back at home against the Storm.
Seattle has dropped four games in a row, and it’s fallen to 16-15 on the season, just 1.5 games ahead of the No. 9-seeded Sparks.
Seattle did add guard Brittney Sykes to help improve the team’s offense, but the last 10 games have been rough for Skylar Diggins and company. Over that stretch, Seattle is 10th in the WNBA in offensive rating and ninth in effective field goal percentage. In addition to that, the Storm have fallen to 14-17 against the spread.
While the Sparks haven’t been good at home in 2025 (5-9 straight up), they are 4-1 in straight up in their last five home games.
Plus, L.A. has won eight of its last 10 games while ranking second in the WNBA in offensive rating and fourth in net rating during that stretch.
I think this is a prime bounce-back spot for Kelsey Plum and company.
Paige Bueckers OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has the Rookie of the Year award all but locked up heading into a matchup with the Washington Mystics and potential Rookie of the Year candidates Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron.
While both Citron and Iriafen are having solid seasons, Bueckers has a chance to make an All-WNBA team with her play in 2025.
The rookie is averaging 18.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3. Bueckers did miss her last game with a back issue, but she appears to be good to go (listed as probable) on Sunday.
I’m buying her to have a big scoring game against Washington, as she’s picked up 17 or more points in 16 of her 24 games this season and five games in a row. In her lone meeting with the Mystics, Bueckers had 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting.
This line is way too low for her on Sunday afternoon.
Alyssa Thomas OVER 8.5 Assists (+100)
MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas has been on fire for the Phoenix Mercury, recording a triple-double in each of her last three games.
Thomas is now averaging 9.2 assists per game this season, and the point-forward should be able to build on that mark against an Atlanta team that is in the middle of the pack (sixth) in defensive rating this season.
Thomas has nine or more dimes in 13 of her 25 games this season, so getting her at even money to do so on Sunday evening is a pretty solid value. She’s also cleared this line in one of her two meetings with the Dream so far in 2025.
