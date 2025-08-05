Is Napheesa Collier Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lynx vs. Storm)
Minnesota Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier -- the WNBA MVP favorite -- will not play on Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm due to an ankle injury.
In fact, Collier is expected to miss at least two weeks, which will knock her out for the Lynx's next four games. She could return on Aug. 19 (that would be just outside the two-week windown) against the New York Liberty.
After the betting world got wind of Collier's timeline, oddsmakers at DraftKings shifted her from -300 to -200 to win the league's MVP award this season. I broke down more of Collier's WNBA MVP movement -- and potential contenders if she misses more time -- here.
Collier is the definition of a two-way star in today's WNBA, averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3.
The Lynx have played three games without her this season, going 2-1, but they are set as two-point underdogs on the road against Seattle. With Collier out, Lynx guard Courtney Williams could be worth a look in the prop market on Tuesday night.
Best Minnesota Lynx Prop Bet With Napheesa Collier Out
- Courtney Williams OVER 13.5 Points (-115)
With Collier banged up, this feels like a perfect game to back Williams, who shot 4-for-5 from the field in the win over the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.
Williams is averaging 13.7 points per game, but she had scored 14 or more points in seven of 13 games before back-to-back single-digit performances. In one of those games, Williams shot just 1-for-12 from the field, but her usage is key.
This season, the All-Star guard is averaging 12.9 shots per game and shooting an impressive 39.3 percent from 3 on a career-high 3.7 attempts per game.
Hopefully for Minnesota, Collier will be able to return to the lineup sooner rather than later. The Lynx currently gave a 5.5-game lead as the No. 1 seed in the standings.
