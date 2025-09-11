NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 2 (Lions Will Cover as Favorites vs. Bears)
The first week of the 2025 NFL season is in the books. We're in the thick of things now as we approach Week 2.
We're still a few weeks away from having teams on BYE, which means we have 16 games to watch and bet on this week, including a Monday Night Football doubleheader. In this article, I'm going to give you my spread pick for every single game. If you want to hear me do a deep dive on all my best bets, you can find them in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets.
Let's take a look into my spread picks for all NFL Week 2 games.
NFL Week 2 Spread Picks
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Commanders vs. Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -3 (-118)
Bills vs. Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Bills -6.5 (-118)
Giants vs. Cowboys Spread Pick
- Pick: Cowboys -5.5 (-110)
Jaguars vs. Bengals Spread Pick
- Pick: Jaguars +3.5 (-115)
Rams vs. Titans Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +5.5 (-112)
Browns vs. Ravens Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens -11.5 (-112)
49ers vs. Saints Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers -3 (-115)
Bears vs. Lions Spread Pick
- Pick: Lions -6 (-110)
Seahawks vs. Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers -3 (-105)
Patriots vs. Dolphins Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins -1.5 (+100)
Panthers vs. Cardinals Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers +6.5 (-108)
Broncos vs. Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Broncos -1.5 (-115)
Eagles vs. Chiefs Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -1.5 (-108)
Falcons vs. Vikings Spread Pick
- Pick: Falcons +3.5 (-108)
Buccaneers vs. Texans Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans -2.5 (-108)
Chargers vs. Raiders Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders +3 (+102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
