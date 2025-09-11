SI

NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 2 (Lions Will Cover as Favorites vs. Bears)

Iain MacMillan

The Lions are home favorites against the Bears in Week 2. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
The first week of the 2025 NFL season is in the books. We're in the thick of things now as we approach Week 2.

We're still a few weeks away from having teams on BYE, which means we have 16 games to watch and bet on this week, including a Monday Night Football doubleheader. In this article, I'm going to give you my spread pick for every single game. If you want to hear me do a deep dive on all my best bets, you can find them in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets.

Let's take a look into my spread picks for all NFL Week 2 games.

NFL Week 2 Spread Picks

Commanders vs. Packers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Packers -3 (-118)

Bills vs. Jets Spread Pick

  • Pick: Bills -6.5 (-118)

Giants vs. Cowboys Spread Pick

  • Pick: Cowboys -5.5 (-110)

Jaguars vs. Bengals Spread Pick

  • Pick: Jaguars +3.5 (-115)

Rams vs. Titans Spread Pick

  • Pick: Titans +5.5 (-112)

Browns vs. Ravens Spread Pick

  • Pick: Ravens -11.5 (-112)

49ers vs. Saints Spread Pick

  • Pick: 49ers -3 (-115)

Bears vs. Lions Spread Pick

  • Pick: Lions -6 (-110)

Seahawks vs. Steelers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Steelers -3 (-105)

Patriots vs. Dolphins Spread Pick

  • Pick: Dolphins -1.5 (+100)

Panthers vs. Cardinals Spread Pick

  • Pick: Panthers +6.5 (-108)

Broncos vs. Colts Spread Pick

  • Pick: Broncos -1.5 (-115)

Eagles vs. Chiefs Spread Pick

  • Pick: Eagles -1.5 (-108)

Falcons vs. Vikings Spread Pick

  • Pick: Falcons +3.5 (-108)

Buccaneers vs. Texans Spread Pick

  • Pick: Texans -2.5 (-108)

Chargers vs. Raiders Spread Pick

  • Pick: Raiders +3 (+102)

Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

