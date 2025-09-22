NFL MVP Odds: Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield Moving Up After Week 3
The Justin Herbert MVP season may finally be upon us.
The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback led his team to 10 unanswered points on Sunday afternoon to beat the Denver Broncos and move to 3-0, giving L.A. a two-game cushion atop the AFC West through three weeks.
Through three games, Herbert has thrown for six scores and just one pick, and he’s now third in the odds to win the MVP award, behind co-favorites Lamar Jackson (+275) and Josh Allen (+275).
There are only three players at shorter than 14/1 odds, as Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love took a major step back in the MVP market after a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.
However, Herbert isn’t the only player making moves in this market. A couple of 3-0 quarterbacks likely deserve some more love in the latest odds, while a familiar face – Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes – saw his odds jump after a Week 3 win.
With Jackson yet to play this week (the Baltimore Ravens play the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football), there is still room for these odds to move.
Here’s how everything stands after Sunday’s action in Week 3 of the 2025 season.
NFL MVP Odds for 2025 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Lamar Jackson: +275
- Josh Allen: +275
- Justin Herbert: +550
- Jordan Love: +1400
- Patrick Mahomes: +1600
- Jalen Hurts: +1600
- Jayden Daniels: +1700
- Baker Mayfield: +1800
- Matthew Stafford: +2500
- Dak Prescott: +5000
- Aaron Rodgers: +6000
- Kyler Murray: +6000
- Jared Goff: +6000
- Brock Purdy: +6500
- Trevor Lawrence: +7500
- Derrick Henry: +8000
- Daniel Jones: +8000
- Jahmyr Gibbs: +10000
Justin Herbert Vaults into Top 3 in MVP Conversation
It’s hard to critique Herbert’s start to the 2025 season, as he’s thrown for 300 or more yards in two games and has beaten every team in his division.
Now, the Chargers are in a prime spot to make the playoffs in the AFC, and they’re the odds-on favorites (-180) to win the AFC West.
Herbert isn’t going to put up the rushing numbers that Allen and Jackson will, but he leads the NFL with 860 passing yards through three games. Los Angeles’ path to the playoffs is looking pretty great, and that’s a positive sign for Herbert’s MVP case. This could be the last time bettors can get him at a price that isn’t similar to what Allen or Jackson have risen to in 2025.
Chiefs’ First Win Improves Patrick Mahomes MVP Odds
The Chiefs are 1-2 in the 2025 season, but oddsmakers are taking notice of Patrick Mahomes making something out of nothing in this Kansas City offense.
Even with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice out, Mahomes has thrown for 669 yards and three scores in three games. Those numbers don’t jump off the page, but the three-time Super Bowl champion has been willing to use his legs a lot this season as well, rushing for 125 yards and two scores in three games.
Mahomes jumped from +1800 to +1600 to win MVP this season, putting him back in the top five in the odds. He’s going to need to lead the Chiefs back over .500 to truly become a candidate in 2025.
Baker Mayfield Remains Solid Value to Win NFL MVP
One of the more undervalued players in this market is Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield, who has led his team to a 3-0 start even with Chris Godwin out of the lineup.
There’s a chance that Baker could lose Mike Evans (hamstring) as well for the next few weeks after the star wideout exited the Week 3 win over the New York Jets and did not return.
In 2025, Mayfield has thrown for 615 yards, six scores and zero interceptions while also rushing for 116 yards on just 12 carries.
The Bucs have a clear path to win a dreadful NFC South, as they already hold a two-game lead in the division through three weeks. Mayfield would be in the mix for this award if Tampa wins the NFC, and the Bucs have a huge Week 4 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on deck.
Daniel Jones Massively Undervalued in NFL MVP Odds
Last week, Daniel Jones was +7500 to win the MVP award this season, and even with a win over the Tennessee Titans, his odds… fell?
Jones is now +8000 to win MVP at DraftKings despite leading the Indianapolis Colts to a shocking 3-0 start. Now, I can understand if there is a collective skepticism around Jones’ ability to keep this level of play going, but +8000 seems like a crazy number since Brock Purdy (+6500) is ahead of Jones and has missed two of the three games that the San Francisco 49ers have played this season!
The numbers have been impressive for Jones as well, he’s not just leading the Colts to wins as a game manager. The former first-round pick has thrown for 816 yards (while completing 71.6 percent of his passes) and three scores (with no picks) in 2025. He’s also carried the ball 17 times for 55 yards and three more scores.
He’s a player to monitor in this market, especially if the Colts keep on winning.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.