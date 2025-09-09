NFL Week 2 Survivor Pool Picks (49ers Over Saints, Cowboys Highlight Top Predictions)
Week 1 of the NFL season has come and gone, and many of the popular Survivor picks (Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals) won to keep people alive in their pools.
None of them made it easy, as Cincy – Peter Dewey’s pick in Week 1 – only one by one point and both Denver and Arizona won in one-possession games. Can we get an easy blowout on a Week 2 pick?
One could dream, but both Dewey and NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan are 1-0 in Survivor and looking to keep the good times rolling in Week 2.
First, let’s recap the Week 1 picks.
NFL Week 1 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: Arizona Cardinals (W)
- Peter Dewey: Cincinnati Bengals (W)
Not a bad week, although the Bengals did their best to lose yet another Week 1 game. Something tells me that fading the New Orleans Saints could be lucrative this season, and one of our editors is rolling with that strategy in this week’s Survivor Pool Picks.
NFL Week 2 Survivor Pool Picks
San Francisco 49ers
Fading the New Orleans Saints as often as possible is going to be a strategy I use in Survivor this NFL season.
San Francisco's game against the Seattle Seahawks wasn't pretty, but they have a much easier game in Week 2 against the Saints, a team with little going for them offensively.
The 49ers have the talent, and more importantly, the defense, to swarm the Saints and keep Spencer and the offense from staying in this game. Hopefully this is an easy Survivor win and we can move on to Week 3. – Iain MacMillan
Dallas Cowboys
It’s only Week 2, but why don’t we get a little bold?
Dallas is a six-point favorite at home against the New York Giants in Week 2, and Dak Prescott is 43-18 at home in his career and 7-1 against the Giants.
Did anyone watch how bad Russell Wilson looked in Week 1? Not only did he complete fewer than 50 percent of his passes, but Wilson and the Giants only scored six points in a bad loss to the Washington Commanders.
Brian Daboll said he’s sticking with Wilson in Week 2, which means it’s a perfect time to fade the Giants.
I actually came away impressed with Dallas in Week 1, as it hung tough with the Philadelphia Eagles and may have been a CeeDee Lamb catch away from pulling off a major upset. Prescott looked healthy, and when he’s healthy, Dallas has been a quality team for the last several years.
The Giants defense is scary, but New York has not beaten Dallas since Jan. 2021. In fact, the Cowboys have won 15 of the last 16 matchups between these two teams.
I don’t want to see that streak come to an end, and with Wilson under center in Week 2, I expect Dallas to get to 1-1 on the season. This could be a bit of an under-the-radar pick, so if the Saints or Cleveland Browns pull off an upset, you may get away with a bunch of people getting eliminated in your pool. – Peter Dewey
