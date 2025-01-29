Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (How to Bet Wild vs. Maple Leafs)
We took a step in the right direction on Tuesday night, going 2-1 including cashing in on the Anaheim Ducks as +115 underdogs.
We move on to Wednesday night's slate and if you're into betting on underdogs, this may not be the night for you. There's not a single upset pick on the board I like tonight, but I do think there's some value on a couple of favorites if you don't mind laying the juice.
It's time to hop into my top three picks for tonight.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Kings vs. Panthers UNDER 5.5 (-120) via FanDuel
- Maple Leafs -165 vs. Wild via Caesars
- Predators -142 vs. Canucks via DraftKings
Kings vs. Panthers Prediction
These two teams have been an UNDER bettor's dream lately. Both have been playing fantastic defensive hockey while also struggling to put the puck in the net on the offensive end. Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have a shooting percentage of 8.88% and the Kings have a shooting percentage of 7.04%. Those two marks ranks 27th and 32nd in the NHL in that span.
They've also allowed the fourth and fifth fewest goals per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play during that stretch of games as well.
All signs point to this being a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-120)
Wild vs. Maple Leafs Prediction
I haven't been impressed with the Maple Leafs of late, but I can confidently say they've been playing far better hockey than the Wild, who are trending in the complete opposite direction. Minnesota is 24th in 5-on-5 expected goal differential over the past 10 games while allowing 3.8 goals per 60 minutes in that stretch.
If there's one team you can't play poor defensive hockey against, it's the Maple Leafs, who have had their issues at times, but still know how to put the puck in the net.
Toronto will snap its two-game losing streak tonight.
Pick: Maple Leafs -165
Canucks vs. Predators Prediction
The Predators had offensive issues in the first half of the season but they might just be the hottest team in the NHL right now. They lead the entire NHL in expected goals percentage over the last 10 games while averaging 3.17 goals per 60 minutes in that stretch.
Now they take on a Canucks team that only has 2.59 expected goals and 1.99 actual goals per 60 minutes in the same time frame. In a battle of two teams trending in opposite directions, I'll take Nashville as a home favorite.
Pick: Predators -142
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
