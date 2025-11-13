Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Kings-Leafs, Bruins-Senators, Sharks-Flames)
The NHL is back in full swing on Thursday night with a 10-game slate.
The Boston Bruins visit the Ottawa Senators in one of the early games, and there are two 10 p.m. contests to close things out.
My best bets for Thursday night are targeting a trio of undervalued squads.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Nov. 13.
NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 13
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Los Angeles Kings (-118) at Toronto Maple Leafs
- Boston Bruins (+145) at Ottawa Senators
- San Jose Sharks (+130) at Calgary Flames
Kings (-118) at Maple Leafs
The Los Angeles Kings have turned things around after a slow start to the season. They’ve won two straight, three of four, and are 7-2-2 in their last 11 games.
On the flip side, the Toronto Maple Leafs have lost three in a row and could be without a few key players tonight. Auston Matthews and Anthony Stolarz both left last game with injuries, and the team is already without Chris Tanev and backup netminder Joseph Woll.
The Kings opened as slight underdogs in this game but have moved to being road favorites due to what I’ve outlined above. However, I don’t think it’s enough as the Kings should be even bigger favorites in Toronto tonight.
Bruins (+145) at Senators
When will the market get around to respecting the Boston Bruins? They’ve won seven games in a row and were underdogs of +120 or bigger in each of those contests. That includes sweeping the home-and-home with the Maple Leafs, and a 3-2 overtime win against these Senators last week.
Ottawa has been up and down as of late with a 3-1-3 record in its last seven games. The Sens have gone to overtime a bunch this season, including in five of their last six games.
The Senators are still without Brady Tkachuk, and top defenseman Thomas Chabot left last game with an injury.
The Bruins are only 3-4-0 on the road, but this price is too high for a red-hot Boston team.
Sharks (+130) at Flames
Speaking of disrespected teams, we have the San Jose Sharks. No one expected them to be as close to as good as they are thus far, posting an 8-6-3 record and riding a four-game winning streak into tonight’s contest. In fact, they’re 6-0-1 in their last seven and 7-1-1 in their last nine.
The Flames haven’t been so hot, though. They have just three regulation wins this season and a 4-12-2 record overall. Home ice hasn’t been kind to them either with a 2-4-1 record.
Calgary has scored just two goals in its last three games and San Jose has allowed a single goal in four straight contests.
San Jose is a worthy underdog on Thursday night in Calgary.
