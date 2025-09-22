Nick Bosa Injury Alters 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa reportedly is done for the 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL in the team's Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Bosa was a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year this season, and had +1500 odds to win the award entering the 2025 campaign.
Losing Bosa is a major blow for a San Francisco team that has been decimated by injuries across the board in the 2025 season. George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Brock Purdy and others have already missed time for San Fran in 2025.
With Bosa done for the season, there has been a shake up in the latest odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year, with Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons currently set as the favorite.
2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Micah Parsons: +300
- Myles Garrett: +600
- Aidan Hutchinson: +1000
- Will Anderson Jr.: +1000
- Jared Verse: +1500
- Maxx Crosby: +1800
- TJ Watt: +2000
- Nik Bonitto: +2000
- Kyle Hamilton: +4000
- Fred Warner: +4000
- Jalen Carter: +5000
- Trey Hendrickson: +5000
Before going down in Week 3, Bosa had racked up 17 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in the 2025 season. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year was certainly in the mix to win the award for the second time in his career.
With Bosa's season over, the 49ers will need to get contributions from other players on their defense to remain a Super Bowl contender. San Francisco is currently +1800 to win the Super Bowl and is the favorite (+340) to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season.
After a 3-0 start, the 49ers are the favorite to win the NFC West as well, but they have a long way to go in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today to get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by depositing and wagering just $5.