Olympic Tennis Odds: Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz Prediction for Gold Medal Match
Exactly three weeks after Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic met in the Wimbledon Final, the two will meet again, this time with an Olympic Gold Medal on the line.
Unlike the women's gold medal match, things have turned out exactly how people imagined on the men's side. Alcaraz was the odds-on favorite to win the gold medal before the tournament and Djokovic was second on the odds list at +340.
Is there any reason to believe things will go differently than what we saw between these two at Wimbledon? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Djokovic vs. Alcaraz Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline:
- Novak Djokovic +180
- Carlos Alcaraz -225
Total Sets:
- OVER 2.5 Sets (+125)
- UNDER 2.5 Sets (-185)
Alcaraz vs. Djokovic How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 4
- Time: 6:00 a.m. EST
- Venue: Roland-Garros - Court Philippe-Chatrier
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
Djokovic vs. Alcaraz Prediction
I predicted how the Wimbledon Final would go down to near perfection, but I ended up not being quite bold enough in my prediction. I correctly predicted Alcaraz would win, but I thought it would go four sets with Djokovic winning one. Instead, the Spaniard won in straight sets in dominating fashion.
I have no reason to believe things won't go differently this time around. Alcaraz is the next generation of tennis player and his youth and speed are too much for the aging Djokovic. Alcaraz is playing the best tennis of his career, and I haven't seen any sign from the Serbian that this match is going to be closer than the last time they met.
Djokovic is dealing with a knee that he hurt at the French Open in June and despite feeling a "sharp pain" in his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals, he was able to cruise past the Italian, Lorenzo Musetti, on Friday.
With that being said, competing at anything less than 100% is going to make it extremely difficult for Djokovic to win gold.
Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz (-225) Wins 2-0 (+110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.