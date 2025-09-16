Packers vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The Green Bay Packers have been the most impressive team through the first two weeks of the NFL season. Not only do they have an average scoring margin of +11.5, but they have had one of the toughest schedules to begin their season, beating the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders.
Now, they'll face their easiest opponent of the season when they hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns. Let's dive into the odds for the game, and then I'll give you my best bet.
Packers vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Packers -8.5 (-112)
- Browns +8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Packers -455
- Browns +350
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Packers vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept 21
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Packers Record: 2-0
- Browns Record: 0-2
Packers vs. Browns Betting Trends
- Packers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Packers' last seven games
- Packers are 6-1 straight up in their last seven games vs. Browns
- The OVER is 11-5 in the Packers' last 16 road games
- Packers are 6-0 ATS in their last six games played in Week 3
- Browns are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games
- Browns have lost eight straight games
Packers vs. Browns Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Zach Tom, OT - Questionable
- Bo Melton, CB - Questionable
- Aaron Banks, G - Questionable
- Zayne Anderson, S - Questionable
- Christian Watson, WR - PUP-R
Browns Injury Report
- Mike Hall Jr., DT - Questionable
- Jack Conklin, OT - Questionable
- DeAndre Carter, WR - Questionable
- Winston Reid, LB - IR-R
- Cade McDonald, WR - IR
Packers vs. Browns Key Player to Watch
- Jordan Love, QB - Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love has been a big reason for the Packers' early success. As a result, he has jumped up to +850 to be named the NFL MVP, tied with Justin Herbert for the third-best odds to win the award behind only Josh Allen (+310) and Lamar Jackson (+350). He has completed 66% of passes for 480 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Packers vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm not afraid the lay the number on the road team:
The more I watch the Packers, the more I think they might just be the best team in the NFL. They lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+2.4) through the first two weeks, +0.4 more than the next best team. They're also fifth in the league in EPA and fifth in opponent EPA. This is all while having one of the most difficult starts to the season, facing the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders in their first two games.
Now, they get to finally face a bad team, and this could end up being a blowout win. The Browns' offense has looked bad with Joe Flacco, and he's now 29th in the league in EPA+CPOE Composite. They have no offensive ability to keep pace with Jordan Love and Co. I won't hesitate to lay the number on Green Bay.
Pick: Packers -8.5 (-112) via DraftKings
