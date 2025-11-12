Packers vs. Giants Odds Make Major Shift With Jameis Winston Set to Start for Jaxson Dart
The New York Giants will have a new starting quarterback in Week 11 with Jaxson Dart (concussion) likely not available against the Green Bay Packers.
Veteran Jameis Winston reportedly will get the start for New York -- not Russell Wilson -- as the team looks to win its third game of the 2025 season. Wilson had started the first three games of the season before he was benched in favor of Dart. After Dart was injured against the Bears, Wilson took over, but only led the Giants to three points as the Bears stagged a 10-point comeback win.
Oddsmakers clearly like the Giants' decision to start Winston in this matchup, as there has been some positive odds movement towards New York ahead of this matchup. The Giants opened as 7.5-point underdogs in this game, but they shifted to 8.5-point dogs early in the week with Dart in concussion protocol.
Then, after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Packers in Week 10 on Monday night, the odds shifted back to 7.5, a slight move towards New York. Now, DraftKings has the Giants as just seven-point dogs at home with Winston under center.
It's clear that the betting market views Winston as an upgrade over Wilson, who threw just three scores (all against the Dallas Cowboys) in his three starts earlier this season.
Last season with the Cleveland Browns, Winston appeared in 12 games and made seven starts. He threw for 2,121 yards, 13 scores and 12 picks while leading the Browns to a 2-5 record as a starter. While he may not pull off an upset against Green Bay, Winson's gunslinger mentality may help keep the Giants' offense in this matchup.
New York is hoping that Dart will clear concussion protocol sooner rather than later to return to the lineup, but for now it appears Winston has officially supplanted Wilson as the No. 2 QB on this roster.
