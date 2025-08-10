Is Paige Bueckers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mystics vs. Wings)
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers did not play in the team's last game against the New York Liberty due to a back injury, but it appears that she's on track to return on Sunday against the Washington Mystics.
Bueckers missed Friday's game after originally being listed as questionable, but she's been upgraded to probable for Sunday's matchup. The star guard has missed time in her rookie season with a concussion and with back issues.
The Wings are actually favored at home in the latest odds at DraftKings, a sign that Bueckers will be in action. Dallas is just 8-23 this season and has dropped four games in a row, so it's highly unlikely that the team would be favored if the betting market was expecting Bueckers to sit out.
This season, Bueckers is averaging 18.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. If she suits up, she's one of my favorite prop targets in the W on Sunday.
Best Paige Bueckers Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 10
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why Bueckers is undervalued as a scorer against Washington:
I’m buying her to have a big scoring game against Washington, as she’s picked up 17 or more points in 16 of her 24 games this season and five games in a row. In her lone meeting with the Mystics, Bueckers had 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting.
This line is way too low for her on Sunday afternoon.
