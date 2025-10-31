Panthers vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Green Bay Huge Home Favorites)
The Green Bay Packers have won three games in a row and have a chance to flex their muscles against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
The Packers’ lone loss this season was in Cleveland in Week 3, while also tying in Dallas the following week.
The Panthers won three straight games before being embarrassed at home by the Bills last week. Bryce Young practiced in full, but that didn’t move the odds much for this one.
The oddsmakers have the Packers as huge home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 9 matchup.
Panthers vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Panthers +13.5 (-115)
- Packers -13.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +700
- Packers: -1100
Total
- 44.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
The spread has moved two points from -11.5 to -13.5 since the odds opened for this game, and the total has gone up by a point.
Can the Packers pour it on against the Panthers?
Panthers vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Panthers aren't nearly as good as people thought they were after a few wins against bad teams, and they proved that when they were steamrolled by the Bills last week, the first elite team they've faced this season. Now, they have a second straight game against an elite opponent, and I don't think things will go well for them.
The Packers are first in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+1.3), while also ranking sixth in DVOA, and second in EPA. I think they're a top-five team in the league and Green Bay will prove that on Sunday.
Pick: Packers -11.5 (-110) via DraftKings
Yeah, there’s really no other way to go here but the Packers at home. The Panthers crashed back down to reality last week and now must go on the road to face a hungry Green Bay squad.
The Panthers lost 27-22 in Arizona and 42-13 in New England before beating the Jets 13-6 for their lone road win of the season.
The Packers should have no problem covering the spread at home.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 30, Panthers 13
