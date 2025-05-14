PGA Championship Prop Bets: Predicting How Many Will Finish Under Par at Quail Hollow
We’re less than 24 hours away from the opening tee shot at the PGA Championship, so it’s time to place some last-minute bets.
I’ve already given you my top picks for this week’s major in my betting preview, but now it’s time to focus on some prop bets, including how many golfers will finish under par at Quail Hollow.
PGA Championship prop bets
- Taylor Pendrith Top Canadian +350 (via BetMGM)
- 21+ Players Under Par +125 (via DraftKings)
- Scheffler, McIlroy or DeChambeau to Win +110 (via DraftKings)
Taylor Pendrith Top Canadian +350
I’m double-dipping on Taylor Pendrith this week. Not only am I betting on him to finish in the top 20, but I’m also taking him to finish as the top Canadian, beating out the favorite, Corey Conners. I broke down the pick in this week's betting roundtable:
Taylor Pendrith is a perfect fit for Quail Hollow. He’s one of the longest drivers of the golf ball in the field, and he finished T10 at last year’s Wells Fargo Championship at this course. He’s the longest driver amongst all Canadian golfers in the field this week, which will give him a legitimate leg up on his fellow countrymen.
21+ Players Under Par +125
We can throw out the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow when determining scoring this time around. That edition of the event took place in August, and the summer heat baked out the greens, making them firm and fast, which resulted in tough scoring conditions. This year, not only has there been no chance for the summer heat to bake the course, but we’ve had torrential rain for the majority of the week leading in. Players are going to have soft conditions, especially in the first two rounds, which I believe will lead to low scores.
I don't think it’s a stretch to bet on at least 21 players finishing the tournament at under par.
Scheffler, McIlroy or DeChambeau to Win +110
I truly believe that this tournament is going to be chalk. The top three golfers in the world also happen to be three of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world, and Quail Hollow is going to be a perfect fit for them. Outside of Jon Rahm or Justin Thomas, I don’t think there’s any other golfer who has a chance to beat Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, the three favorites.
With that being the case, I’ll jump at the chance to bet one of those three getting the win this week at plus-money.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
