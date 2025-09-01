Phillies vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 1
The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in the National League and are looking to add to it on Monday against the playoff-bound Philadelphia Phillies, who currently lead the NL East.
These two teams could find themselves matched up in the playoffs, but first they’ll play a September series, starting with this matchup on Labor Day.
Rookie Jacob Misiorowski is on the mound for the Brewers on Monday as he looks to rebound from a rough August where he posted an ERA over 9.00.
He’ll be matched up with Taijuan Walker, who has come out of the bullpen and started for the Phils in 2025.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Phillies vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Phillies +1.5 (-162)
- Brewers -1.5 (+133)
Moneyline
- Phillies: +129
- Brewers: -158
Total
- 9 (Over -106/Under -115)
Phillies vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Taijuan Walker (4-7, 3.63 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski (4-2, 4.33 ERA)
Phillies vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 1
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSWI, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 79-58
- Brewers record: 85-53
Phillies vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jacob Misiorowski 2+ Walks Allowed (-140)
Brewers righty Jacob Misiorowski has struggled a bit with his command in 2025, ranking in the ninth percentile amongst MLB pitchers in walk percentage.
Through 10 starts, he’s walked 21 batters (in 43.2 innings of work), and he’s allowed two or more walks in six of those outings. Misiorowski did not pitch deep into games in August, which makes him a little riskier in this prop, but he still had two outings with three walks allowed.
Now, he’s taking on a veteran Philadelphia lineup that is 13th in MLB in walks drawn this season. At -140, this prop is worth a look on Monday afternoon.
Phillies vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m backing the Brewers in this battle between division leaders:
Two division leaders face off on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee as Jacob Misiorowski is on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker.
Walker has worked out of the bullpen and as a starter in 2025, posting a 3.63 ERA, 4.67 FIP and an expected ERA of 4.19 (which ranks in the 38th percentile amongst MLB pitchers).
Misiorowski has cooled off after a red hot start to his MLB career, posting a 4.33 overall and an ERA over 9.00 in the month of August, but Milwaukee is still 7-3 in his outings.
The Brewers offense has been the key as of late, as it now ranks No. 2 in MLB in runs scored, No. 2 in batting average and No. 10 in OPS.
Milwaukee is also dominant at home, going 21 games over .500 while the Phillies are one game under .500 on the road.
Misiorowski may be a shaky starter to back on Monday, but the Brewers’ bullpen (3.76 ERA) is one of the 10-best units in baseball. The same can’t be said for Philly (4.37 bullpen ERA) in 2025.
Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-158 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.