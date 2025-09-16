Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 16
It took extra innings for the Philadelphia Phillies to knock off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, and the two World Series contenders are back in action on Tuesday night with an interesting pitching matchup.
Shohei Ohtani (3.75 ERA) is on the mound for L.A. as he continues to work himself back into starter shape after Tommy John surgery. He’ll take on Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez (2.57 ERA), who has allowed just one run in each of his last three starts.
The Dodgers are set as favorites at home in this matchup, but how should we bet on it after a thrilling Game 1?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this battle between two surefire playoff teams in the National League.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+167)
- Dodgers +1.5 (-206)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -101
- Dodgers: -121
Total
- 7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Phillies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.57 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 3.75 ERA)
Phillies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBS, SportsNet LA, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 90-61
- Dodgers record: 84-66
Phillies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-140)
So far this season, Ohtani has only walked eight batters in 36 innings of work, allowing multiple free passes in just two of his 12 outings. The reigning league MVP has thrown 80 or more pitches just twice this season, so it really limits how long he’s in game – and how many walks he could even allow.
The Phillies are 11th in MLB in walks drawn this season, but Ohtani has more outings without a walk (six) than with multiple walks (two).
I think he’s worth a look at this number in Game 2 of this series.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Will these starters keep these offenses in check? I think there is an intriguing bet early on in this matchup, which I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets early on Tuesday:
The Philadelphia Phillies won a thriller in extra innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, and they’ll turn to lefty Cristopher Sanchez (2.57 ERA) for Game 2 of this series.
Sanchez will face Dodgers righty Shohei Ohtani, who has a 3.75 ERA this season and has allowed two or fewer runs in 10 of his 12 outings in 2025.
While Ohtani (coming off Tommy John) has not pitched deep into games, he’s kept the majority of them low-scoring in the first few frames.
So, I’m targeting the UNDER in the first five innings of this matchup, as Sanchez has allowed one run or less in 15 of his 29 outings in 2025, including his last three.
The lefty has an impressive 2.67 ERA and 2.14 FIP since the All-Star break.
Even though these offenses combined for 11 runs in Game 1, I think there will be a little regression in the early innings with these starters on the mound.
Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-160 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.