Premier League 2025-26 Season Futures Odds: Liverpool May Be Favored but There’s a Better Value Bet to Win Title
Soccer fans, rejoice! The long wait is over, and the Premier League is back. After Liverpool ran away with the title last season, the reigning champions further bolstered their roster with the blockbuster additions of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong. While they are still looking to add to their already stacked roster before the transfer deadline, the Reds will open the 2025-26 campaign on Friday against Bournemouth.
Yet, it’s not just Liverpool that got better this summer. Arsenal and Man Utd both spent over $200 million, while Man City signed the likes of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Rayan Cherki, all of whom are expected to be regular starters from the start. Chelsea had a massive turnover of players once again, highlighted by their new striker, Joao Pedro from Brighton. On the heels of their Club World Cup win over the summer, Chelsea finally has the momentum, confidence, and stability to make a big splash in the league.
Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, and Chelsea are heavy favorites to finish in the top four, with the reigning champs leading the way as the betting favorite to repeat. After disastrous seasons that saw them finish 15th and 17th, respectively, Man Utd and Tottenham are hoping to take a big step forward, but face an uphill battle for a top-four finish against the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa, Brighton, and Bournemouth.
With a ton of new faces and revamped teams, this is surely setting up to be one of the most exciting and wide-open title races in recent memory. Let’s take a deeper dive.
Premier League Title Odds
Liverpool: +180
Arsenal: +225
Man City: +330
Chelsea: +800
Man Utd: +2500
Newcastle: +4000
Tottenham: +5000
Aston Villa: +8000
Brighton: +20000
Premier League Odds to Finish Top 4
Liverpool: -800
Arsenal: -500
Man City: -400
Chelsea: -155
Newcastle: +190
Man Utd: +330
Aston Villa: +400
Tottenham: +500
Brighton: +1600
Crystal Palace: +2200
Nottingham Forest: +2800
Premier League Top Goalscorer Odds
Erling Haaland: +140
Mo Salah: +500
Alexander Isak: +600
Viktor Gyokeres: +650
Benjamin Sesko: +2000
Joao Pedro: +2000
Hugo Ekitike: +2000
Cole Palmer: +2000
Ollie Watkins: +2500
Dominic Solanke: +2500
Premier League Futures Prediction and Pick
There is a widespread consensus that Liverpool were the winners of the summer transfer window. Wirtz has a chance to be a franchise cornerstone and one of the best players in the world for a long time. They masterfully replaced the departed Trent Alexander-Arnold with Frimpong and the aging Andrew Robertson with Kerkez. This will allow Arne Slot to continue to play the same way: with two attacking fullbacks and a dynamic, versatile frontline.
The need for an adjustment period, however, is undeniable. The tragic passing of Diogo Jota over the summer, the departure of Luis Diaz, and the integration of new signings will require a transition period.
Liverpool had put Mo Salah at the center of their game plan for a long time, and now he will need to get used to playing with Frimpong after spending the majority of his time playing with Alexander-Arnold on the right side of the pitch. Wirtz will increasingly take over as the brains of the operation, resulting in a shift in the balance of power within the team.
This presents an opportunity for the rest of the title chasers, most notably Arsenal. The Gunners also made a splash this summer, making two home run signings with Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi. Gyokeres fills their desperate need for No. 9 play and finishing, and Zubimendi is the deep-lying playmaker that they have lacked. Both players should elevate Arsenal’s effectiveness in possession, their biggest weakness last season.
Arsenal also has a continuity edge over some of its rivals and arguably has the best defensive line in the league. This gives them a relatively high floor, especially when playing against other top-six teams. If Gyokeres and Zubimendi give them the production that they are hoping for offensively, then Arsenal has as good a chance of winning it all as anybody.
Man City will always have a chance to win in league competition. That is what you get when you have a Plan A master in Pep Guardiola. Unfortunately for Cityzens, however, their squad lags behind their rivals to begin the season. Kevin De Bruyne is gone, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan are aging, and new signings Cherki and Ait-Nouri are unproven at this level.
For anyone looking for an underdog pick for the title, Chelsea at +800 offers the best value. Coach Enzo Maresca has shown intriguing upside once he tightened the rotation towards the second half of last season. He has a ton of talent and depth on this roster, and if Joao Pedro can help with their finishing woes from a season ago, they have a chance to contend for the title. Oh, and having arguably the best player in the league in Cole Palmer certainly helps.
I will, however, be going for Arsenal to win it all and new arrival Gyokeres to score the most goals. The Gunners will be laser-focused on finally winning the league after coming in second for three straight seasons. Mikel Arteta finally has the requisite quality when in possession, transition, and in rest defense to be the best team in England, and should bring home the trophy for the first time since 2004.
Pick: Arsenal to win title (+225) & Viktor Gyokeres to win Top Goalscorer (+650)
