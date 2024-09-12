Is Raheem Mostert Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bills vs. Dolphins)
The Miami Dolphins will be without a key piece of their offense on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, as running back Raheem Mostert has been ruled out with a chest injury.
In addition to Mostert being banged up, running back De’Von Achane is a game-time decision with an ankle injury.
Mostert had just six carries for nine yards in Week 1, but last season he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns while finishing with a career-high 1,012 yards in 15 games (all starts).
The Dolphins couldn’t get much going on the ground in Week 1 – even Achane had just 10 carries for 24 yards – which should be a cause for concern with their top two running backs both potentially out in Week 2.
Miami’s other options in the backfield include veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. – who spent time with head coach Mike McDaniel in San Francisco earlier in his career – and rookie Jaylen Wright.
Wright was a healthy scratch in Week 1, but he’ll likely be activated on Thursday night with Mostert already ruled out.
Since Achane’s status is still up in the air, oddsmakers have only released anytime touchdown scorer picks in the prop market. Achane is still favored to score – if he plays – but would he be the top player to target this week?
Let’s break things down with Mostert on the sideline in Week 2.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
De’Von Achane Player Props vs. Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 2
- Anytime TD: -115
While Achane found the end zone in Week 1, he didn’t find much success on the ground. The second-year back averaged just 2.4 yards per carry on his 10 touches on the ground, but he made up for it with a big day through the air, catching all seven of his targets for 76 yards.
A speed demon, Achane is a threat to score nearly every time he touches the ball, but it’s hard to see him handling a massive workload this week after only logging a limited practice on Wednesday.
If he plays, Achane will be the No. 1 option in the backfield, but bettors may want to be careful about betting on him to score at -115.
Jeff Wilson Jr. Player Props vs. Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 2
- Anytime TD: +105
Earlier this week, I wrote why I think Wilson Jr. is one of the best targets to score a touchdown in Week 2:
Wilson Jr., who played for Mike McDaniel in San Francisco, was efficient on five carries in Week 1, turning them into 26 yards.
A hard runner, Wilson Jr. would make sense in a goal-line situation for Miami, especially now that Mostert has been ruled out.
At +185, he’s worth a dart throw on Thursday night.
There is a ton of familiarity between McDaniel and Wilson, and he was the most efficient runner for Miami in Week 1. While many people may want Wright to see a bigger role in Week 2, I’d expect McDaniel to trust the veteran either as the starter (if Achane sits) or in the lead backup role now that Mostert is out.
Jaylen Wright Player Props vs. Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 2
- Anytime TD: +170
A healthy scratch in Week 1, Wright has some upside – and an intriguing price in this market – but it’s hard to know what his workload will be in Week 2.
I’d stay away from him if Achane suits up, but he could be worth a dart throw if the only two healthy running backs end up being him and Wilson on Thursday night.
More NFL Week 2 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.