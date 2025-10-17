Raiders vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Bet on Kansas City)
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to keep rolling at home against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.
Both teams are coming off wins, but the Chiefs’ 30-17 victory over Detroit is a bit more impressive than the Raiders beating the Titans 20-10.
The oddsmakers have the Chiefs as huge home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders +11.5 (-108)
- Chiefs -11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +575
- Chiefs: -850
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has moved a point since the odds opened for this game, but the total has stood steady at 45.5.
Will the Raiders be able to keep it close in Kansas City?
Raiders vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Raiders vs. Chiefs betting preview:
Since losing to the Eagles in their home opener, the Chiefs have dominated at Arrowhead. They beat the Ravens 37-20 as +2.5 underdogs and put together a comfortable 30-17 win over the Lions as -2.5 favorites.
That’s not good news for the Raiders, who lost 40-6 against the Colts in their last road game, and 41-24 in Washington two weeks prior to that.
This is a big spread on Sunday afternoon, but the Chiefs have covered it in all three of their wins this season, and the Raiders have lost by at least 17 in both road defeats.
Pick: Chiefs -11.5 (-112)
Not much has changed since then, and I’m expecting a big win for the Chiefs at home.
Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 30, Raiders 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.