Rams vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can LA Get Revenge?)
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to string two wins together for the first time since starting 3-0 as they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.
It’ll be a tough task, though, as Los Angeles has won three straight games since its 26-23 loss to the 49ers.
The oddsmakers have the Rams favored once again against the 49ers at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup.
Rams vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams -4.5 (-110)
- 49ers +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams: -225
- 49ers: +185
Total
- 49.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
The spread has gone up an important 1.5 points from -3 to -4.5 since the odds opened for this game, and the total has gone up by a point as well.
Can the Rams get revenge on the road?
Rams vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in SI’s Rams vs. 49ers betting preview:
The 49ers took down the Rams in Los Angeles back on October 2, coming away with a 26-23 overtime win against their rivals. I’m expecting another close game, likely within three points.
The Rams may be 3-1 on the road, but none of those wins were particularly impressive. They came against Tennessee, Baltimore without Lamar Jackson, and Jacksonville. Their lone road loss was in Philadelphia, falling by a final score of 33-26.
The 49ers should be able to keep it close at home if not win outright on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: 49ers +3.5 (-110)
I liked the 49ers at +3.5, and I love them at +4.5. Getting that extra point is crucial in what could be another close game with this high total.
Final Score Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 24
