Rams vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Can Seattle Get Revenge?)
It’s a battle for the top spot in the NFC West on Thursday Night Football as the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams.
Both teams are 11-3 through 14 games, with Los Angeles winning the first meeting 21-19 at home.
The Rams are coming off a 41-34 win over the Lions, while the Seahawks clawed out an 18-16 win over Philip Rivers and the Colts.
The oddsmakers have this game right around a pick’em at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 16 matchup.
Rams vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams +1.5 (-131)
- Seahawks -1.5 (-101)
Moneyline
- Rams: -110
- Seahawks: -110
Total
- 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The spread shifted to Seahawks -1.5 rather than Rams at -1.5, at least at DraftKings, since the odds opened for this one, with the total dropping by a point.
Can the Seahawks get revenge on the Rams?
Rams vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
There's a strong argument to be made that the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are the two best teams in the NFL, but I'm going to lean toward the Rams winning on the road in what's set as a coin flip game. The Seahawks' offense has regressed in recent weeks, down to 12th in EPA per play and ninth in offensive DVOA. Let's also remember that Sam Darnold threw four interceptions in the first meeting between these two teams.
Until Darnold delivers in a big game, I have trouble betting on him in one. The Rams are the far more experienced team in this matchup, and their offense has been trending in the right direction, even with Davante Adams sidelined.
Pick: Rams -110 via FanDuel
It is hard to bet against the Rams right now, especially when you look at the quarterback matchup as Iain eluded to. Los Angeles can put up a stinker, though, as we saw in Carolina a few weeks ago.
I’ll lean the Seahawks’ way for this big divisional matchup in a short week.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 23, Rams 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
