Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 1
The final MLB game on Labor Day takes place between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Arizona.
The D-Backs are likely out of the playoff race in the NL, but they could play spoiler on Sept. 1 against a Texas team that has won five games in a row.
The Rangers are just 2.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the AL and 4.5 games out of the AL West division lead entering Monday’s action.
Patrick Corbin (4.33 ERA) gets the ball for the Rangers against Arizona’s Ryne Nelson (3.53 ERA).
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-159)
- D-Backs -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +128
- D-Backs: -157
Total
- 9.5 (Over -103/Under -118)
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Patrick Corbin (7-9, 4.33 ERA)
- Arizona: Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.53 ERA)
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 1
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): ARID, RSN
- Rangers record: 71-67
- D-Backs record: 68-70
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Patrick Corbin 2+ Walks (-130)
This season, Corbin ranks in the 58th percentile in walk percentage, as he’s allowed 43 free passes in 131 innings of work.
Corbin has allowed multiple walks in seven of his last nine starts, and he’s facing an Arizona team that is eighth in MLB in walks drawn this season.
I think the lefty is an easy fade candidate on Monday night.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why Arizona has a slight edge at home on Monday:
The Rangers have won five games in a row to thrust themselves back into the wild card chase and the AL West division race, but they are underdogs on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
Patrick Corbin (4.33 ERA) is on the mound for Texas in this matchup – which is the final one on Labor Day in MLB – and he’s led Texas to an 11-14 record in his outings in 2025.
The D-Backs will counter with righty Ryne Nelson (3.53 ERA), and oddsmakers clearly believe that he has an advantage in this matchup.
There are a couple of key stats that have pushed me toward Arizona in this game.
First off, the D-Backs are also playing well as of late, winning six of their last 10 games, and they’re two games over .500 at home. Texas has not played well on the road all season long (29-40) and it’s a major reason why it isn’t in the playoff picture at the moment in the AL.
Arizona also thrives against left-handed pitching, ranking 10th in batting average and 11th in OPS so far in the 2025 season. That’s going to put some pressure on Corbin to deliver and outduel Nelson on Monday.
The Rangers, on the other hand, are just 24th overall in batting average and OPS in 2025.
I think Arizona has a slight edge in this one, so I don’t mind laying the price on the moneyline for the D-Backs to win at home.
Pick: Diamondbacks Moneyline (-157 at DraftKings)
