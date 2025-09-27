Ravens vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Bet Against Zay Flowers)
Arguably, the best game of NFL Week 4 is an AFC showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. Few would have predicted that the loser of this game would fall to 1-3 on the season, but that's exactly the situation we're in.
In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for this weekend's marquee matchup.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets
- Zay Flowers UNDER 4.5 Receptions (+120) via BetMGM
- Travis Kelce OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Noah Gray Anytime Touchdown (+550) via DraftKings
Zay Flowers UNDER 4.5 Receptions (+120)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER on Zay Flowers' receptions:
Zay Flowers got off to a hot start to the NFL season, but there has been a market overcorrection. Not only have the odds on his receptions total swung too far the other way, but defenses have caught on to him being the primary target for the Ravens. After catching 14 balls on 20 targets in the first two weeks, he has held to just two catches on three targets against the Lions. I expect that trend to continue when he and the Ravens take on the Chiefs' defense.
Travis Kelce OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
The Baltimore Ravens have struggled when it comes to defending tight ends this season. They rank 31st in receiving yards given up to tight ends and 27th in receptions given up to tight ends. Travis Kelce has had a rough start to the season, but he's still Patrick Mahomes' most trusted target. We're not asking too much for him to get to 39 receiving yards on Sunday.
Noah Gray Anytime Touchdown (+550)
We're going to continue to attack the Ravens' weakness in defending tight ends by betting on the Chiefs' backup tight end, Noah Gray, to find the end zone at +550 odds. He has had plenty of playing time this season, racking up 65% or more of offensive snaps in two straight games. He was targeted six times last week, hauling in three receptions. Let's see if he can cash a big anytime touchdown bet for us on Sunday.
