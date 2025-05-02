Rays vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds for May 2 (Yankees Should Roll With Max Fried on Mound)
The New York Yankees are looking to stay in first place in the AL East, and they have their ace, Max Fried, on the mound on Friday night.
New York is set as a massive favorite with Fried on the bump against Tampa Bay’s Ryan Pepiot, who has struggled at times this season with an ERA over 4.00 and a FIP over 5.00.
Though four games against the Rays this season, the Yankees are 3-1, and they should be able to build on that if Fried throws yet another gem.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this AL East battle.
Rays vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rays +1.5 (-102)
- Yankees -1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Rays: +210
- Yankees: -258
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rays vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Ryan Pepiot (2-3, 4.24 ERA)
- New York: Max Fried (5-0, 1.19 ERA)
Rays vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 2
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Rays record: 14-17
- Yankees record: 18-13
Rays vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+170)
Aaron Judge is off to a historic start this season, and in today's Daily Dinger – SI Betting’s best home run picks – I shared why I like him on Friday night:
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has dominated this season, hitting .427 with a 1.282 OPS and 10 homers. He’s off to one of the best starts in MLB history, and now he has a great matchups against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
The Rays have righty Ryan Pepiot on the mound, and he’s allowed eight homers in six outings in 2025. Judge has limited at bats against Pepiot in his career, but he is 2-for-6 against him.
This price isn’t as attractive as some home run props, but Judge has been way too good this season to pass up against a home-run prone starter.
Rays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
In today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting, I shared why the Yankees are the bet to make in this matchup with Fried on the mound:
The New York Yankees have thrived when Fried is on the mound this season, going 6-0 straight up and winning five of those games by two or more runs.
So, I have no problem backing them on the run line against a Tampa Bay Rays team that is on a three-game losing streak.
Ryan Pepiot has struggled for the Rays this season, posting a 4.24 ERA and a 5.27 Fielding Independent Pitching. Tampa Bay has also lost three games in a row heading into this matchup.
The Yankees are one of the best offenses in MLB, ranking first in OPS and batting average and second in runs scored.
Fried has allowed just five earned runs in 37.2 innings this season. He’s a great pitcher to back on Friday.
Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
