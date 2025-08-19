Reds vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
Can the Cincinnati Reds make the playoffs in the NL this season?
Cincy is just one game back of the New York Mets for the final wild card spot in the NL, and it has won six of its last 10 games and two in a row to put some pressure on New York in the standings.
On Tuesday, Reds ace Hunter Greene will make his second start since coming off the injured list against the Los Angeles Angels and veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks. This season, Hendricks has posted a 4.88 ERA for an Angels team that is under .500 and likely out of the playoff race in the AL.
Greene, on the other hand, tossed six shutout innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in his first start back, and he’s looking to build on that on Tuesday with the Reds set as road favorites at many of the best betting sites.
Let’s examine the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for this interleague clash on Tuesday.
Reds vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Reds -1.5 (+112)
- Angels +1.5 (-137)
Moneyline
- Reds: -150
- Angels: +123
Total
- 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Reds vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Hunter Greene (5-3, 2.47 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.88 ERA)
Reds vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 19
- Time: 9:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSW, FDSOH
- Reds record: 66-60
- Angels record: 60-65
Reds vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
- Hunter Greene OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-105)
This is just the second start for Greene since coming off the injured list, but he still threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies and struck out six (while throwing just 85 pitches).
On Tuesday, Greene has an ideal matchup against an Angels team that strikes out more than any team in MLB, averaging 9.76 per game.
Greene already has five games this season with eight or more K’s, and he ranks in the 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage and the 85th percentile in whiff percentage this season. He’s worth a bet in this market against such a soft opponent.
Reds vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the playoff hopeful Reds are the team to bet on in this matchup:
Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene returned from the injured list on Aug. 13 against the Philadelphia Phillies, and he promptly spun six innings of three-hit ball in an 8-0 win.
Greene has a 2.47 ERA in 12 starts this season, and he’s looking to build on that against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
The Angels are five games under .500 and likely out of the playoff mix in the American League, but the Reds have a ton to play for at the moment. Cincy is just one game back of the New York Mets for the final wild card spot in the National League after Monday’s win, and it’s favored on the road in this matchup.
I’m willing to trust Greene and the Reds to get the win, as they’ll face veteran Kyle Hendricks (4.88 ERA) on Tuesday.
Hendricks has allowed three or more runs in five of his last seven starts, and the Angels are 11-12 straight up in his outings in 2025.
After Greene shut down the Phillies in his first start back for the Reds, this should be a much easier matchup for the one-time All-Star as he aims to help his team make a playoff push.
Pick: Reds Moneyline (-150 at DraftKings)
