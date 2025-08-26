Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 26
A two-homer night from outfielder Andy Pages propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-0 series-opening win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.
With the San Diego Padres dropping their series opener against the Seattle Mariners, the Dodgers are back in first place in the NL West with a one-game lead heading into Tuesday’s action.
Oddsmakers at the best betting sites are expecting the Dodgers to remain in first, as they’re heavily favored to win this game with lefty Clayton Kershaw (3.13 ERA) on the mound.
Kershaw will battle Cincy’s Nick Martinez, who has worked as both a starter and a reliever in the 2025 campaign.
The Reds are in the playoff mix in the NL, but yesterday’s loss dropped them yet another game behind the New York Mets in the battle for the final wild card spot. Can they bounce back on Tuesday?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this battle between two playoff hopefuls in the National League.
Reds vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-137)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+113)
Moneyline
- Reds: +151
- Dodgers: -186
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Reds vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.59 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (8-2, 3.13 ERA)
Reds vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SportsNet LA, FDSOH
- Reds record: 68-64
- Dodgers record: 75-57
Reds vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props – Daily Dinger – why Freeman was a great target against Cincy:
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball as of late, posting a .340 batting average with eight home runs over the last four weeks (25 games).
Over the last week, Freeman is hitting .321 with a pair of homers, pushing his season-long total to 18. Of those 18 homers, 13 have come against right-handed pitching, and Freeman has an intriguing matchup against a righty he’s homered off of already in his MLB career on Tuesday.
Nick Martinez (4.59 ERA) gets the ball for the Cincinnati Reds against the Dodgers, and he’s allowed 20 home runs in 28 appearances in 2025. Martinez has held Freeman to just two hits in 11 at bats, but the Dodgers star did homer off of him.
I think this is a solid matchup to bet on Freeman, who has seen his power surge in recent weeks.
Reds vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
After beating Hunter Greene on Monday, the Dodgers are in a great spot to pick up yet another win on Tuesday against Martinez.
The Reds righty ranks in just the 42nd percentile in expected ERA and the 23rd percentile in expected batting average against in the 2025 season, and the Reds have dropped his last two starts.
Martinez struggled with a step up in competition earlier this month, allowing nine hits and six runs against the Milwaukee Brewers in just 2.2 innings of work. Now, he has to face a tough Dodgers lineup that ranks first in MLB in runs scored, second in OPS and fifth in batting average.
Plus, L.A. is undefeated in August with Kershaw on the mound, as he’s posted a 1.90 ERA across four outings, giving up just 20 hits in 23.2 innings of work.
Overall, L.A. is 11-5 in Kershaw’s starts, and it has dominated at home in 2025, going 42-24.
I’ll back Los Angeles to win a second straight game in this series tonight.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-186 at DraftKings)
