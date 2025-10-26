Is Ricky Pearsall Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Texans)
The San Francisco 49ers will be without second-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in Week 8 against the Houston Texans due to a knee injury.
A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Pearsall has not played since Week 4 due to his knee issue. In four games this season, he was arguably the best weapon for the 49ers in the passing game, catching 20 passes for 327 yards.
With Brandon Aiyuk still on the PUP list, the 49ers will rely on Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne, George Kittle and others in the passing game in Week 8.
Brock Purdy is also out, so Mac Jones will get the start on Sunday.
As for Pearsall, his next chance to play will be in Week 9 against the New York Giants.
Here’s a look at the best prop bet for the 49ers and their passing game in Week 8 against a stingy Houston defense.
Best 49ers Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Texans
Christian McCaffrey OVER 43.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and he’s eyeing Christian McCaffrey to have a big game for the 49ers:
Christian McCaffrey has pretty much been the 49ers’ offense this season. He has 981 yards from scrimmage (465 rushing, 516 receiving), which is more than Kendrick Bourne (385) and Ricky Pearsall (323) combined.
The running back ran for 129 yards last week, a season high, but he was still targeted eight times and caught seven of them for 72 yards.
McCaffrey has easily cleared 44 receiving yards in every game this season, with lows of 52 and 57. In every other game, the dynamic back had at least 72 receiving yards.
The Texans haven’t allowed many receiving yards to running backs this season, but they also haven’t played McCaffrey and the 49ers yet.
