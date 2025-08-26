Rockies vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 26
After an off day on Monday, the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies return to action and open their early-week series in Houston.
The Astros are firmly in the playoff mix in the American League, sitting in first place in the AL West with a 1.5-game lead on the Seattle Mariners. Houston has lost a little ground over the last few weeks, but this series is a perfect chance for the Astros to get back on track.
Why is that?
Well, Colorado is downright awful, posting the worst record, run differential and team ERA in MLB this season. The Rockies have just 37 wins, and as a result, they’re massive underdogs in the odds at the best betting sites for this game.
Astros All-Star Hunter Brown (2.36 ERA) will get the start in Game 1 of this series against Colorado’s Tanner Gordon (7.11 ERA).
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for what could be a lopsided series opener.
Rockies vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (+128)
- Astros -1.5 (-156)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +270
- Astros: -349
Total
- 8 (Over -106/Under -115)
Rockies vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Tanner Gordon (4-5, 7.11 ERA)
- Houston: Hunter Brown (10-5, 2.36 ERA)
Rockies vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, COLR
- Rockies record: 37-94
- Astros record: 72-59
Rockies vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Hunter Brown OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-120)
I’m going to buy low on Brown when it comes to his strikeouts prop, even though he’s yet to clear 6.5 K’s in an outing this month.
Overall, Brown has 14 outings in the 2025 season with seven or more punchouts, and he’s struck out 170 batters in 149 innings of work.
On Tuesday, he has a terrific matchup against a Rockies team that ranks 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game (9.29).
Even though his strikeout numbers are down this month, Brown still ranks in the 88th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 71st percentile in whiff percentage in 2025. He’s worth a bet on Tuesday night.
Rockies vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Should bettors lay the number with the Rockies on Tuesday night? I think the run line is the play to make, which I shared in today’s MLB best bets for SI Betting:
The Astros have just a 1.5-game lead in the AL West entering their series opener with the Colorado Rockies, but they are -349 favorites to pick up a win.
It would be shocking to see Houston lose – at home – to such a terrible Rockies team, but bettors are going to need to bet on the run line to receive any real value in this matchup.
So, that’s what I’m going to do with Astros ace Hunter Brown on the mound in this game.
Brown enters this start with a 2.36 ERA, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 22 of his 25 starts this season. That should be enough to get a win against the Rockies, who have the worst record, run differential and team ERA in MLB.
On Tuesday, the Rockies have Tanner Gordon (7.11 ERA) on the mound, and he’s given up seven or more runs in four of his nine outings this season while posting a WHIP of 1.67.
I’m not going to overthink this matchup, as Houston has a ton to play for in the AL playoff race and has the far better starter on the bump.
Pick: Astros -1.5 (-156 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
