Is Satou Sabally Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Sun vs. Mercury)
Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally missed the team's last game due to personal reasons, but she is off the injury report and expected to play on Tuesday night against the Connecticut Sun.
The best betting sites have set the Mercury as massive favorites in this game, with DraftKings Sportsbook moving Phoenix from a 14.5-point favorite to a 15-point favorite with the news that Sabally will suit up on Tuesday.
This is great news for the Mercury, who currently holds the No. 4 seed in the WNBA standings and are just one game back of the No. 2-seeded New York Liberty. Sabally missed some time before the All-Star break with an ankle injury, but she's appeared in 23 of the 28 games the Mercury have played in 2025.
The three-time All-Star is averaging 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, but he efficiency hasn't been great in the 2025 season. Sabally is shooting just 38.3 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from 3-point range.
The Mercury haven't had a ton of games this season where Sabally, Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas have all been healthy. After all, Copper has only appeared in 12 games in 2025.
However, it appears they'll be all systems go for Tuesday night's matchup against a Sun team that is just 5-22 in the 2025 season and has the worst net rating (-15.4) in the WNBA.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
