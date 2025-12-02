SI

Seahawks vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks are road favorites in Atlanta.

Ryan Gilbert

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks are road favorites in Atlanta.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks are road favorites in Atlanta.
In this story:

The Seahawks are looking to stay hot after a 26-0 shutout win over the Vikings on Sunday for their second straight victory and sixth in their last seven contests. Meanwhile, Atlanta suffered a road loss to the Jets for its sixth loss in its last seven games.

Which birds will fly higher on Sunday?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 14. 

Seahawks vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Seahawks -7.5 (-105)
  • Falcons +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Seahawks: -375
  • Falcons: +295

Total

  • 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Seahawks vs. Falcons How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, December 7
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): FOX
  • Seahawks record: 9-3
  • Falcons record: 4-8

Seahawks vs. Falcons Betting Trends

  • The Seahawks are 9-3 against the spread this season.
  • The Falcons are 5-6-1 against the spread this season.
  • The OVER is 7-5 in the Seahawks' games this season.
  • The UNDER is 6-5-1 in the Falcons' games this season.
  • The Seahawks are 5-1 against the spread on the road this season.
  • The Falcons are 2-3 against the spread at home this season.

Seahawks vs. Falcons Injury Reports

Seahawks Injury Report

  • Sam Darnold – questionable
  • Anthony Bradford – questionable
  • George Holani – injured reserve

Falcons Injury Report

  • Josh Woods – out
  • Drake London – out
  • Feleipe Franks – questionable

Seahawks vs. Falcons Key Player to Watch

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks didn’t look Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s way many times in Sunday’s shutout win. The wideout had a season-low 23 yards while catching two of four targets against the Vikings. It was a far cry from the 167 and 105 yards he put up in the previous two weeks.

The wide receiver still leads the league with 1,336 receiving yards and will look to get back to his usual numbers against the Falcons. It’ll be another tough matchup, though, as Atlanta’s defense ranks eighth with 187.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Seahawks vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick

The Seahawks have been a well-oiled machine recently with their lone hiccup coming in Los Angeles against a tough Rams squad. The Falcons are quite a few rungs below LA, but they've kept it a one-score game in each of their last four losses.

On the other hand, Atlanta does have a few bad home losses this season while Seattle has been a strong road squad. I’ll take the Seahawks to cover as road favorites in this Week 14 matchup.

Pick: Seahawks -7.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

