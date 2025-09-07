Sky vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Sept. 7
The Las Vegas Aces have won 13 games in a row but they remain a half-game back of the Atlanta Dream for the No. 2 seed in the standings.
So, Vegas needs a win on Sunday evening to remain in the mix for the No. 2 spot over the final few games of the regular season.
Luckily for A’ja Wilson and company, they’re favored by 17 points at home against the 10-win Chicago Sky. Chicago has been one of the worst teams in the league all season, and it has suspended star Angel Reese for the first half of this game after some interesting comments she made about the franchise.
The Aces still have a ton to play for – including home court in the second round of the playoffs – so I wouldn’t expect them to hold back against an inferior Sky team.
Let’s break down the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Sunday’s third and final matchup in the W.
Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sky +17 (-108)
- Aces -17 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sky: +1000
- Aces: -1800
Total
- 161 (Over -108/Under -112)
Sky vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sky record: 10-31
- Aces record: 27-14
Sky vs. Aces Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Hailey Van Lith – out
- Ariel Atkins – day-to-day
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
- Angel Reese – suspended first half
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
- NaLyssa Smith – out
Sky vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Jackie Young 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jackie Young is a great prop target against the Sky:
I love this matchup for Jackie Young on Sunday, as the All-Star guard is shooting 38.9 percent from 3 since the All-Star break (34.3 percent overall) while averaging 1.9 made 3s on 5.0 attempts per game.
Young knocked down four of her six shots from beyond the arc in her last meeting with the Sky, and Chicago is just 11th in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage and opponent made 3s per game.
Over her last 13 games, Young is shooting 39.7 percent from 3 – hitting multiple shots from deep in eight of those games.
Against one of the worst defenses in the W, she’s a great bet to clear this prop on Sunday.
Sky vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
I really don’t love either side in this matchup since the spread is so wide, but I lean with Chicago (which lost by just five to the Aces in their last meeting) to cover on Sunday.
The Aces may call off the dogs late in this one if the game is already in hand, and Chicago has a net rating of just -8.4 over its last 10 games (better than its season-long mark). The Sky are clearly the inferior team in just about every statistic, but asking a team to cover a 17-point spread is a tall task regardless of the opponent.
Reese being able to play in the second half is a small boost for Chicago, and it’s worth noting that the Aces have won just one of their last six games by more than 10 points.
I think they win this game easily, but I don’t mind getting 17 points with any team in the W.
Pick: Sky +17 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
