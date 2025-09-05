Sky vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 5
Friday’s Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky matchup won’t feature two of the brightest young starts in the league, as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are both out.
Clark has been ruled out for the season with a groin injury that limited her to just 13 appearances in 2025.
Meanwhile, Reese has been suspended for one game after hitting the technical foul limit in the 2023 campaign.
Chicago is set as a massive road underdog without Reese, as it only has 10 wins in 2025. However, the Sky did beat the Connecticut Sun in their last matchup.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this game as the Fever aim to hold onto one of the final playoff spots in the W.
Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sky +12.5 (-105)
- Fever -12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Sky: +600
- Fever: -900
Total
- 161 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sky vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sky record: 10-30
- Fever record: 21-20
Sky vs. Fever Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Angel Reese – out
- Hailey Van Lith – out
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Fever Injury Report
- Chloe Bibby – out
- Sydney Colson – out
- Sophie Cunningham – out
- Aari McDonald – out
- Caitlin Clark – out
Sky vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kamilla Cardoso to Record a Double-Double (+110)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Cardoso in this prop market:
With Angel Reese (suspension) out of the lineup on Friday, I love taking Cardoso in the prop market for Friday night’s clash with the Fever.
In 14 career games with Reese sidelined, Cardoso is averaging 12.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. While her combined points and rebounds prop is up at 25+, I think there is some value at +110 in asking Cardoso to record a double-double.
She’s picked one up in seven of her 14 games without Reese, and the former first-round pick has a double-double against Indiana earlier this season (12 points, 12 boards) and grabbed 12 boards against the Fever in her last meeting with them.
Overall, Cardoso is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 boards per game in 2025. I think she’s a great target on Friday night.
Sky vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
This is a tough game to handicap with both of these teams dealing with a ton of injuries, but I lean with taking the points with Chicago on Friday.
The Sky are just 19-21 against the spread this season, but Indiana is two games under .500 in the games that Clark has missed and is down five rotation players (Clark, Sydney Colson, Chloe Bibby, Sydney Cunningham and Aari McDonald) for the remainder of the season.
Even with Reese out, the Sky shouldn’t be this big of underdogs against a Fever team that has dropped six of its last 10 games and is in danger of falling out of the playoff race.
On top of that, Chicago has at least been competent as of late, as it hasn’t lost a game by more than 12.5 points dating back to Aug. 15 (a 31-point loss to Golden State).
Now, I’m not saying the Sky will pull off the upset, but I don’t think the Fever have the firepower offensively to completely bury this Sky team on Friday.
Indiana is just 20-21 against the spread, so I feel pretty comfortable taking the points in a battle between two teams at less than 100 percent.
Pick: Sky +12.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
