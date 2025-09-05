Sparks vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 5
The Los Angeles Sparks are 1.5 games out of the No. 8 seed in the W, meaning that they’ll likely have to win out — and get some help — just to make the playoffs in 2025.
After losing to the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday, the Sparks are right back in action against one of the top teams in the league.
Atlanta won’t have Allisha Gray for this matchup, but it is still favored at home in the odds at the best betting sites.
Kelsey Plum and the Sparks have played well in the second half of the season, but will it end up being a case of too little, too late?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for a must-win for the Sparks on Friday.
Sparks vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sparks +6 (-105)
- Dream -6 (-115)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +215
- Dream: -265
Total
- 169.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Sparks vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Sparks record: 19-21
- Dream record: 27-14
Sparks vs. Dream Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- Rickea Jackson – probable
Dream Injury Report
- Allisha Gray – out
- Taylor Thierry – day-to-day
Sparks vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Plum OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Plum in the prop market:
Sparks guard Kelsey Plum has been red hot as of late, scoring 18 or more points in eight of her last 10 games while averaging 20.1 points per game during that stretch.
Overall this season, Plum is averaging 19.9 points per game, so it’s a little surprising to see her points prop down at 17.5 against the Dream. After all, Plum had 18 points on Wednesday against Atlanta after her prop was set at just 16.5 points (a bet that we cashed).
I think the star guard should be in line for another big workload as the Sparks aim to stay in the mix for a playoff spot this season. Over this 10-game stretch, Plum is shooting 47.9 percent from the field on over 14 attempts per game.
Sparks vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Atlanta doesn’t have Allisha Gray in the lineup for the second straight meeting between these teams, but I still lean with the Dream to get the win on Friday night.
Atlanta still has a ton to play for with the No. 2 seed in the league up for grabs, and the Sparks have really struggled against the spread all season long.
Los Angeles failed to cover on Wednesday, losing by 11 on the road and falling to 16-23-1 against the number. While the Sparks are over .500 on the road (11-9), the Dream are an impressive 14-6 at home and 25-15-1 against the spread overall.
Ultimately, it’s really hard to trust the Sparks on the defensive end (No. 10 in defensive rating), especially against a team that is No. 2 in the league in offense.
Unless the Sparks have one of their better scoring games – and they struggled against Atlanta's No. 2 defense on Wednesday – I don’t see them pulling off this upset.
Pick: Dream -6 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
