Sparks vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 1
A crucial matchup in the WNBA playoff picture closes out the three-game slate on Labor Day, as the Seattle Storm host the Los Angeles Sparks.
Seattle — the No. 7 seed in the league — has a 2.5-game lead over the No. 9-seeded Sparks.
Los Angeles picked up a win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday, but this is a tough second night of a back-to-back, as Seattle has won two games in a row to move into the No. 7 spot.
Los Angeles is just two games out of the No. 8 seed, but it may need to win out to earn a playoff spot.
That’s a tough task, especially with the Sparks set as road underdogs at the best betting sites for this matchup.
With so much at stake in the playoff picture, let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this battle on Monday.
Sparks vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sparks +8.5 (-110)
- Storm -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sparks: +295
- Storm: -375
Total
- 172.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Sparks vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 1
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sparks record: 18-20
- Storm record: 22-19
Sparks vs. Storm Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- None to report
Storm Injury Report
- Dominique Malonga – day-to-day
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Sparks vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Dearica Hamby OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-115)
This is a great matchup for the Sparks on the glass, as the Storm rank dead last in the WNBA in both rebounding percentage and opponent rebounds per game.
Hamby is averaging 7.9 boards per game this season, so this prop is essentially asking her to hit her season average against the worst team on the glass in the W. Earlier this season, Hamby had a 13-rebound game against the Storm and she has at least seven boards in all three of their meetings.
The Sparks star forward has also cleared this prop in three of her last four games, so I think this is the perfect time to go back to the well on Monday.
Sparks vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the points in this Western Conference battle:
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Sparks, but I feel that they are undervalued on the road against the Storm.
Los Angeles actually has a better record on the road (10-8 vs. 8-12 at home), and it ranks sixth in the WNBA in road net rating (-1.8) this season.
While the Sparks have struggled against the spread, I think they’re getting too many points against a Seattle team that they beat by two in Seattle the last time these squads met.
The Storm are just 17-24 against the spread this season, and they’re eight in the W in home net rating (+1.9).
This game has a ton of implications for both teams, but I do think L.A.’s offense – top five in the WNBA – can keep it in this matchup. Even if Seattle wins, this spread is way too wide for a team that has struggled against the number all season long.
Pick: Sparks +8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
