Steelers vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Pittsburgh Should Roll on Road)
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their fourth win in five games in Week 6, and they’re looking to build their lead atop the AFC North in a divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
It’s been a season to forget for the Bengals, as they lost Joe Burrow (toe) in Week 2, and he won’t be able to return until December – if at all – this season. Since then, the Bengals have dropped four games in a row to fall to 2-4, losing to the Green Bay Packers as double-digit underdogs in Week 6.
Joe Flacco was acquired by the Bengals in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, but he wasn’t able to get the team back on track, despite throwing two scores in Week 6. Now, the Bengals find themselves as home underdogs at the best betting sites in Week 7.
Aaron Rodgers and company are looking to navigate this short week and pick up a win to keep themselves in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Steelers and Indianapolis Colts are the only one-loss teams in the conference entering Week 7.
Each week this season, the SI Betting team is attempting to predict the final score of each NFL game as a way to help bettors decide on their spread and total bets.
Here’s my prediction for this AFC North battle in Week 7 on Thursday night.
Steelers vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Steelers -5.5 (-110)
- Bengals +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Steelers: -270
- Bengals: +220
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
There hasn’t been much movement in the odds for this game, although the total has moved up a point from 42.5 to 43.5 since opening on Sunday night.
The Steelers are looking to build on a 4-1 straight up record and 3-2 mark against the spread this season as road favorites in this matchup. Cincy (2-4 against the spread) did cover as a double-digit underdog in Week 6 against Green Bay.
Steelers vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this matchup in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week – and he’s backing the Steelers on the road:
Unless the Cincinnati Bengals are playing against a team that's as bad as they are, I can't bet on them to cover a spread unless it's over a touchdown. The Bengals have no redeeming qualities on either side of the ball, ranking 30th in EPA per Play and 29th in opponent EPA per play. They also rank second last in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.6.
Meanwhile, I may not have been as high on the Steelers as maybe I should have been last week. The Steelers are ninth in the NFL in DVOA, and Aaron Rodgers has shown that he can give them enough production at quarterback to let the coaching and defense lead them to wins and covers. Despite the recent trends of divisional underdogs winning on Thursday Night Football, I simply can't find a reason to bet the Bengals.
Personally, I think the total is worth betting in this matchup, and I am targeting the OVER, which I broke down in our betting preview for this matchup on SI:
The OVER has hit in the majority of the Steelers’ games in the 2025 season, and Pittsburgh is averaging 23.8 points per game on offense.
Aaron Rodgers should be able to carve up a Cincinnati defense that entered Week 6 ranking just 28th in the NFL in EPA/Play. If Trey Hendrickson is unable to go, the Bengals are going to have a hard time slowing down the Steelers, who have done a great job in their quick passing game with Rodgers under center.
Pittsburgh should be able to beat this Cincy team that is amongst the worst in the NFL in EPA/Play, and I’d expect it to score pretty easily against a defense that is allowing 30.5 points per game in 2025.
Final Score Prediction: Steelers 30, Bengals 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
