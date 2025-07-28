Storm vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Monday, July 28
A 95-point explosion, led by an 8-for-11 shooting performance from Tina Charles, resulted in the Connecticut Sun picking up their fourth win of the 2025 season on Sunday afternoon.
Now, Marina Mabrey and the Sun have a quick turnaround at home against the Seattle Storm on Monday night.
The best betting sites have the Sun set as underdogs — and rightfully so — on Monday night, but can they shock a Storm team that is just 5-5 in its last 10 games?
Seattle — led by Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike — is firmly in the mix for a playoff spot, and it would love to pick up a game on a few teams with a win on Monday night.
Seattle is currently a half game back of the Atlanta Dream and 1.5 games back of the Phoenix Mercury in the standings.
The Sun, on the other hand, have the worst record in the W and rank dead last in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating this season.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Storm vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Storm -11.5 (-110)
- Sun +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Storm: -675
- Sun: +490
Total
- 156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Storm vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Storm record: 15-11
- Sun record: 4-20
Storm vs. Sun Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Sun Injury Report
- None to report
Storm vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Marina Mabrey OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
I bet this prop for Mabrey on Sunday, and she came through with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting (2-for-8 from 3).
In the 2025 season, Mabrey is averaging 14.7 points per game, and while she has played limited minutes since returning from a knee injury, she needed less than 21 minutes to score 15 points on Sunday.
The star guard is going to take a ton of shots for the Sun, as she’s attempted 25 in her two games since returning to action. Mabrey also should see her minutes climb in this game, as she started the second half of her first game back and got the start in Sunday’s win.
I’ll take the Sun guard at this discounted number against a Storm team that allowed 93 points to CT when these teams last played at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Storm vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Sun are an intriguing bet as home underdogs:
Can the Connecticut Sun cover the spread on back-to-back days?
CT pulled off a win by 31 points as a 5.5-point underdog on Sunday, but it finds itself as an 11.5-point dog against the Storm tonight.
I still don’t mind a bet on the Sun at home, as the Storm lost to Connecticut by 10 points at Mohegan Sun Arena back on July 9. Seattle did win the last meeting between these teams by 14 points – at home – on July 11, but the Storm are just 13-13 against the spread this season and 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games.
The Sun are back healthy with Mabrey in the lineup again, and she gives the team a bit higher of an offensive ceiling. Connecticut is still far from a playoff contender, but I don’t mind betting on it when it’s getting double-digit points at home.
The Storm have struggled a bit out of the All-Star break, posting two games with less than 65 points scored while losing to the Dallas Wings by double digits at home and the Washington Mystics by 11 points on the road.
Pick:Sun +11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
