Texans vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Can Houston Cover on Road?)
The Houston Texans are coming off their bye week and are looking to get back to .500 in the 2025 season on the second of two Monday Night Football matchups in Week 7.
Houston is a road underdog against the 4-2 Seattle Seahawks, who have won four of their last five games after a Week 1 loss to San Francisco. Seattle is in the mix for the top spot in the NFC West, but it’s facing a tough test on Monday.
Houston is coming off back-to-back wins over Baltimore and Tennessee, and it should be rested after a Week 6 bye. First place in the AFC South is in play for the Texans, but they are a few games out after an 0-3 start to 2025.
Can they pull off an upset on Monday?
Let’s dive into the latest odds and my prediction for this battle between two playoff hopefuls on Monday.
Texans vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texans +3 (-102)
- Seahawks -3 (-118)
Moneyline
- Texans: +140
- Seahawks: -166
Total
- 41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
After opening at even money (+100) to cover the 3-point spread in this matchup, the odds have shifted towards Seattle (-118) even though the line hasn’t changed.
The Seahawks are coming off a huge win over Jacksonville, and they remain in the mix for the No. 1 spot in the NFC West. Meanwhile, Houston is looking to win a third game in a row after being on the bye in Week 6. The Texans are still in the hunt in a crowded AFC playoff picture, and an upset win on Monday night would go a long way for their chances – especially to win the AFC South.
Still, Seattle is one of the best teams in the NFL against the spread this season, going 4-2 overall, although it’s just 1-2 ATS at home.
Texans vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game in the NFL season – and he’s taking the underdog Texans to cover the spread:
While I do love this Seahawks team, I think the Texans are a fascinating bet getting 3.5 points coming off a BYE week. The Texans were experiencing a ton of offensive issues early in the season, but then posted back-to-back strong performances against the Titans and Ravens before the BYE.
We don't have to worry about the Texans' defense coming to play. They have allowed the fewest points per game this season at 12.2 while ranking third in both opponent EPA per play and defensive DVOA. They can do enough by themselves to keep this game within a field goal.
The Houston offense has not been as bad as it looked in the first three weeks, moving to 12th in EPA/Play ahead of Week 7.
While Seattle has been solid in the 2025 season, it has struggled against the number at home, going 1-2. The Seahawks have been road warriors in the 2025 season, and I think this game ends up a lot closer than some may expect on Monday night.
With a low total, I don’t mind backing the Houston defense to help this team pull off an upset on the road.
Final Score Prediction: Texans 20, Seahawks 19
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
