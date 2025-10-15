Texans vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season will wrap up with an interconference game between the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. The game will serve as the second of two Monday Night Football matchups.
The Seahawks are 4-2 on the season, receiving admiration from people who love advanced metrics. Seattle leads the NFL in the advanced statistical metric, DVOA, which many knowledgeable people consider the best measure of a team's overall performance. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans strung together two straight wins before entering their BYE.
Now, coming out of their break, can they keep their momentum going?
Texans vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texans +3.5 (-112)
- Seahawks -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans +150
- Seahawks -182
Total
- OVER 41 (-109)
- UNDER 41 (-112)
Texans vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 20
- Game Time: 10:00 pm ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texans Record: 2-3
- Seahawks Record: 4-2
Texans vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Texans' last six games
- Texans are 1-6 in their last seven games vs. NFC West opponents
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Texans' last 11 games played in October
- Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- Seahawks are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games at home
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Seahawks' last seven games played on a Monday
Texans vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- Jaylin Smith, CB - IR
- Justin Watson, WR - IR
- Cade Stover, TE - IR
- Joe Mixon, RB - NFI-R
- Folorunso Fatukasi, DT - IR
Seahawks Injury Report
- Devon Witherspoon, CB - Questionable
- Riq Woolen, CB - Questionable
- Julian Love, S - Questionable
- Josh Jones, G - Questionable
- Derrick Hall, LB - Questionable
Texans vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch
- Sam Darnold, QB - Seattle Seahawks
I wrote an article last week about how I've bet on Sam Darnold to be named NFL MVP. He leads all quarterbacks in both adjusted EPA per play and completion percentage over expected. There's still a lot of football left to be played this season, but Darnold has so far proven his doubters wrong.
Texans vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Texans with the points:
While I do love this Seahawks team, I think the Texans are a fascinating bet getting 3.5 points coming off a BYE week. The Texans were experiencing a ton of offensive issues early in the season, but then posted back-to-back strong performances against the Titans and Ravens before the BYE.
We don't have to worry about the Texans' defense coming to play. They have allowed the fewest points per game this season at 12.2 while ranking third in both opponent EPA per play and defensive DVOA. They can do enough by themselves to keep this game within a field goal.
Pick: Texans +3.5 (-112) via Caesars
