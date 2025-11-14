Texans vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Can Houston Cover on Road?)
The Houston Texans will be without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud once again as they face off against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.
The latest news on Stroud moved the odds a bit for the Texans, but they’re still road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup.
Texans vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans -6 (-108)
- Titans +6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Texans: -285
- Titans: +230
Total
- 37.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
The Texans were -8.5 favorites when the odds opened for this game, but the Stroud news has helped drop it an important 2.5 points to -6. The total has also come down two points since opening.
Can Davis Mills lead Houston to victory again?
Texans vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in SI’s Texans vs. Titans betting preview:
It’s hard to take the Texans as favorites of more than a touchdown, but if there’s any team they can cover against, it’s the Titans.
Houston shut out Tennessee back in Week 4, 26-0, and the Titans will be looking for some sort of revenge after their bye week. But I’m not so sure they’re going to get it.
Tennessee has rarely covered this season, and even though it lost by just seven to the Chargers last time out, I think the Texans can take this one by double digits.
Pick: Texans -7.5 (-110)
It’s a clear downgrade from Stroud to Mills, but not enough to warrant taking the Titans. Tennessee has lost four straight and barely covered in a seven-point loss to the Chargers.
Houston has struggled a bit on the road this season, but the Texans should be able to get back to .500 with a big win in Tennessee.
Final Score Prediction: Texans 24, Titans 12
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
