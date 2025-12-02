Titans vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Cleveland Browns are looking to keep their spirits high in the early days of the Shedeur Sanders era when they host the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.
This will be the best chance Sanders has to make an impression with the 1-11 Titans coming to town.
Can the Browns take care of business at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 14.
Titans vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +4.5 (-120)
- Browns -4.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Titans: +164
- Browns: -198
Total
- 33.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Titans vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 7
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Titans record: 1-11
- Browns record: 3-9
Titans vs. Browns Betting Trends
- The Titans are 5-7 against the spread this season.
- The Browns are 5-7 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-5 in the Titans' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-6 in the Browns' games this season.
- The Titans are 2-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Browns are 4-2 against the spread at home this season.
Titans vs. Browns Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Shy Tuttle – out
- Lloyd Cushenberry III – out
- Kendell Brooks – out
- Jalyn Armour-Davis – out
- Amani Hooker – questionable
- Xavier Restrepo – questionable
Browns Injury Report
- Dylan Sampson – questionable
- Wyatt Teller – doubtful
- Maliek Collins – out
- Alex Wright – out
- Adin Huntington – out
- Brenden Bates – out
- Jack Conklin – questionable
Titans vs. Browns Key Player to Watch
Myles Garrett, Defensive End, Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett slowed down with just one sack on Sunday, which is a bad game by his standards this season. He leads the league with 19 sacks through 13 weeks, including seven sacks in his previous two contests.
The Titans have allowed a league-high four sacks per game this season, so Garrett will be foaming at the mouth to get after the quarterback at home as he chases down the single-season record.
Titans vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
Myles Garrett is a special case, but when a defensive player is really the only player to highlight outside of a fifth-round pick making his third career start, neither team has much going for them.
I can’t trust either team here, specifically their offenses. That’s why I’m looking to the under in this one, even with the total set at a low 33.5.
Pick: Under 33.5 (-110)
