Valkyries vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, July 27
The Connecticut Sun have just three wins in the 2025 season, and they dropped their first game out of the All-Star break against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.
Now, Marina Mabrey and the Sun kick off Sunday’s five-game slate in the WNBA with a matchup against the Golden State Valkyries, and they are set as underdogs at many of the best betting sites.
Golden State is in the playoff mix at 11-12 this season, but it recently lost Kayla Thornton for the rest of the season with a knee injury. So, there’s a chance that the Valkyries fall off down the stretch and miss the postseason.
Despite that, oddsmakers have them favored in this game on the road, but should we bet on a side as the best bet for Sunday’s action?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and more to help bettors get the most out of this afternoon matchup.
Valkyries vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Valkyries -5.5 (-110)
- Sun +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: -245
- Sun: +200
Total
- 155.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Valkyries vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 27
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Valkyries record: 11-12
- Sun record: 3-20
Valkyries vs. Sun Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- Kayla Thornton – out
- Monique Billings – out
Sun Injury Report
- None to report
Valkyries vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Marina Mabrey OVER 13.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Sun guard is worth a look in the prop market on Sunday:
Connecticut Sun star Marina Mabrey is back in action after a lengthy absence with a knee injury, and she played just under 26 minutes off the bench in Connecticut’s loss to the Los Angeles Sparks back on July 24.
Mabrey took 12 shots in that game, including eight from beyond the arc, but finished with just seven points. She struggled from the field, hitting 2-of-12 attempts.
Despite that, I’m buying the Sun star to bounce back on Sunday. It appears Mabrey escaped that game without a setback, as she’s not listed on the injury report for Sunday’s contest.
The star guard is averaging 14.6 points on 14.4 shots per game this season, and even though she didn’t play her normal role on July 24, she still found a way to get up 12 shots.
I expect that number to rise with Mabrey’s minutes, and I think she’s a decent value to hit her season average on Sunday afternoon.
Valkyries vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
These are two of the worst offensive teams in the W, and now the Valkyries are down one of their leading scorers in Thornton.
Overall, Connecticut and Golden State average 152.7 points per game when putting their season averages together, and the UNDER has hit in 15 of the Valkyries’ 23 games in the 2025 season.
Even with Mabrey back in action for the Sun, I think they’ll struggle against a Golden State team that has built its identity on the defensive end, ranking fourth in the W in defensive rating.
After all, the Sun are dead last in the W in offensive rating (Golden State is 10th). The Valkyries also play at the slowest pace in the W, which ends up leading to a bunch of games going UNDER the total.
I’ll bet on a low-scoring matchup kicking off a massive five-game slate in the W on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 155.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.