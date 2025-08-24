Valkyries vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 24
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings have lost four games in a row and nine of their last 10, dropping to last in the 2025 WNBA standings.
On Sunday, the Wings will host the No. 8-seeded Golden State Valkyries, who have impressed all season long as an expansion team.
Golden State has a small lead on the Los Angeles Sparks for the eighth and final playoff spot in the W, and it'll need a win on Sunday against one of the worst teams in the league.
Dallas, Connecticut and Chicago are the only teams eliminated from playoff contention, and all three have yet to hit double-digit wins in 2025.
Can Bueckers and the Wings play spoiler on Sunday?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Valkyries vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Valkyries -2.5 (-108)
- Wings +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: -135
- Wings: +114
Total
- 158.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Valkyries vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 24
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): KFAA, KPIX+ 44, KMAX 31
- Valkyries record: 18-18
- Wings record: 9-28
Valkyries vs. Wings Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- Monique Billings – out
- Tiffany Hayes – questionable
- Carla Leite – questionable
- Cecilia Zandalasini – out
- Kayla Thornton – out
Wings Injury Report
- JJ Quinerly – out
- Li Yueru – out
- Ty Harris – out
- Arikie Ogunbowale – out
- Aziaha James – probable
Valkyries vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 18.5 Points (-115)
This season, Bueckers is averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from 3.
She tied a rookie record with 44 points against the Los Angeles Sparks, and she’s cleared 18.5 points in six of her last 10 games, averaging 21.9 points per game during that stretch.
This is a volume play for Bueckers – even against one of the tougher defenses in the league. The Wings are down several rotation players in this game, including Arike Ogunbowale and JJ Quinerly. I expect Bueckers and Maddy Siegrist to get all the shots they can handle on Sunday.
As long as Dallas doesn’t lose by 30-plus (like it did against Seattle), Bueckers should have a pretty big workload on Sunday.
Valkyries vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m trusting Golden State to pick up a road win in this matchup:
Dallas is nearly impossible to trust right now, as it has dropped four games in a row and nine of its last 10 while posting a net rating of -12.3 (second-worst in the W) over that 10-game stretch.
With JJ Quinerly and Arike Ogunbowale out of the lineup, the margin for error for the Wings is even slimmer on Sunday afternoon.
Dallas dropped its last game against Golden State by 10 points, and it’s only gone 5-14 straight up at home in the 2025 season. Meanwhile, the Valkyries are 8-11 overall on the road.
While Golden State has dropped three in a row, this is a huge game for the Valkyries as they aim to hold off the Sparks in the standings. Golden State has just a half-game lead entering Sunday’s action.
Even with the Valkyries struggling on offense this season (ninth in offensive rating), they still outrank Dallas (10th) in that category. The difference in this game will be the Golden State defense (No. 5 in the W), as the Wings are just 11th in defensive rating and fading fast down the stretch of this season.
I’ll lay the price on the moneyline for Golden State to snap its losing streak on Sunday.
Pick: Valkyries Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)
