Vikings vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Can Dallas Bounce Back?)
The Dallas Cowboys saw their three-game winning streak end in Detroit last week, but they’ve had a few extra days off after Thursday Night Football.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings bounced back from a 26-0 loss in Seattle to end their four-game skid with a 31-0 home win over the Commanders.
The oddsmakers have the Cowboys as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 15 matchup.
Vikings vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings +5.5 (-110)
- Cowboys -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings: +220
- Cowboys: -270
Total
- 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has come down by half a point since the odds opened for this one, with the total also going down by one.
Can the Cowboys keep their playoff hopes alive?
Vikings vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
Now that the Cowboys' Cinderella run has come to an end, it's about time we get back to being realistic about this team. Their defense is one of the worst units in the entire NFL, and their offense won't be the same if George Pickens can't buy in, which, if last week is any indication, he won't. I foresee the Cowboys' imploding with their playoff hopes dead.
Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy is coming off the best start of his career, and the Vikings still have plenty of fight as they look toward returning to being a contender next season. The mixture of having a defense that can blitz and cause Dak Prescott issues with an offense that has the talent to attack a terrible defense is enough for me to take a shot on the Vikings pulling off the Sunday Night Football upset.
Pick: Vikings +260 via FanDuel
While I may not take the Vikings outright here as Iain did, giving me +5.5 on Minnesota against this Dallas team is enticing.
The Cowboys have had a few lucky wins in recent weeks, and the Vikings showed they can still put a solid effort together, even if it was against Washington.
Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 27, Vikings 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
