Which Teams from the SEC Made the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win March Madness)
The expanded SEC set a record in the 2024-25 season, as 14 teams (three more than the previous record) made the NCAA Tournament’s Field of 68.
Only the Texas Longhorns (No. 11 seed in the Midwest) will have to compete in the First Four, and the SEC has the No. 1 overall seed in the Auburn Tigers as well as another No. 1 seed in the Florida Gators.
Alabama (No. 2), Tennessee (No. 2), Kentucky (No. 3) all also received top-three seeds, showing just how elite the conference was during the 2024-25 season.
Here’s a look at all the teams that made the tournament from the SEC, how they got there and their odds to win it all.
SEC Teams in 2025 NCAA Tournament
- Auburn Tigers – No. 1 Seed in South Region
- Florida Gators – No. 1 Seed in West Region
- Tennessee Volunteers – No. 2 Seed in Midwest Region
- Alabama Crimson Tide – No. 2 Seed in East Region
- Kentucky Wildcats – No. 3 Seed in Midwest Region
- Texas A&M Aggies – No. 4 Seed in South Region
- Ole Miss Rebels – No. 6 Seed in South Region
- Missouri Tigers – No. 6 Seed in West Region
- Mississippi State Bulldogs – No. 8 Seed in East Region
- Georgia Bulldogs – No. 9 Seed in Midwest Region
- Oklahoma Sooners – No. 9 Seed in West Region
- Vanderbilt Commodores – No. 10 Seed in East Region
- Arkansas Razorbacks – No. 10 Seed in West Region
- Texas Longhorns – No. 11 Seed in Midwest Region (First Four)
Each SEC Team’s Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
Auburn Tigers (+450) – At-Large Bid
The No. 1 overall seed led by Wooden Award candidate Johni Broome, the Tigers didn’t see their strong regular season go to waste despite losing in the semis of the SEC Tournament. Auburn is the No. 4 team in KenPom.
Florida Gators (+450) – Won SEC Tournament
There may not be a team playing better basketball than the Gators right now, and led by veteran guards Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard, the Gators are a team that many will pick to make the Final Four.
Florida won the gauntlet that was the SEC Tournament this season and is the No. 2 team in KenPom.
Tennessee Volunteers (+1400) – At-Large Bid
Tennessee knocked off Auburn to make the SEC title game, but it fell short to the Gators.
Still, the Volunteers are loaded with talent such as senior guards Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler. Tennessee is a No. 2 seed that nobody will want to face, as it’s the No. 5 team in KenPom and has the No. 3 adjusted defensive efficiency in the country.
Alabama Crimson Tide (+1600) – At-Large Bid
The No. 1 scoring team in the country, the Crimson Tide are in an interesting bracket that features two other SEC teams in Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Can the Crimson Tide, who came up short in the SEC Tournament, reach the Elite 8 and set up a potential showdown with Duke?
Alabama is the No. 6 team in KenPom this season.
Kentucky Wildcats (+4500) – At-Large Bid
The Wildcats set a record for most top-15 wins in a single season, but Kentucky has lost two key players for the season – guards Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa. On the bright side, Kentucky is supposed to get Lamont Butler back for the NCAA Tournament after his SEC Tournament was cut short due to a shoulder injury.
The Wildcats are the No. 8 offense, per KenPom and 16th overall entering the NCAA Tournament.
Texas A&M Aggies (+6500) – At-Large Bid
After going 11-7 in the tough SEC and winning seven games against top-25 opponents, the Aggies earned a No. 4 seed in the same region as the No. 1 overall seed – the SEC’s Auburn Tigers.
The No. 17 team in KenPom, Texas A&M may face the Big Ten Tournament winner Michigan (the No, 5 seed in the South) in the second round.
Ole Miss Rebels (+10000) – At-Large Bid
Ole Miss didn’t finish the season ranked, but it was 10-8 in a tough SEC. It did pick up just three wins against top-25 teams, so there’s a chance the Rebels could be a trendy team to get upset in the first round. They’ll play the First Four winner of UNC and San Diego State.
Missouri Tigers (+10000) – At-Large Bid
Missouri finished the season as the No. 21 team in the country, as it went 10-8 in regular season play in the SEC and picked up five top-25 wins. A No. 6 seed, the Tigers will look to show why they were so dominant outside of the SEC in the 2024-25 season.
KenPom currently has Missouri as the No. 15 team in the country.
Mississippi State Bulldogs (+15000) – At-Large Bid
One of three teams from the SEC in the East Region, the Bulldogs are looking to avenge what was not the best close to SEC play. Mississippi State is the No. 32 team in KenPom.
Vanderbilt Commodores (+15000) – At-Large Bid
Vanderbilt was awarded for an 8-10 showing in SEC play that included wins over Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas and Tennessee. Losing in their first game of the SEC Tournament likely cost the Commodores a chance at a better seed.
Texas Longhorns (+25000) – At-Large Bid
A win over Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament helped the Longhorns earn a spot in the First Four, and led by freshman sensation Tre Johnson, Texas could make some noise in the first weekend. Johnson is averaging nearly 20 points per game and is a projected lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Oklahoma Sooners (+25000) – At-Large Bid
The Sooners picked up just six wins in SEC play,but a 14-1 non-conference start puts them in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll have a tough matchup with the two-time defending champion UConn Huskies in the first round.
Arkansas Razorbacks (+25000) – At-Large Bid
John Calipari’s team wasn’t dominant in the SEC this season, but it’s a team to watch in the NCAA Tournament with freshman sensation Boogie Fland expected back in the lineup.
Arkansas was 12-3 in non-conference play and picked up four top-25 wins during the regular season.
Georgia Bulldogs (+30000) – At-Large Bid
Despite receiving a No. 9 seed, the Georgia Bulldogs have the worst odds of any SEC team to win it all this season. Georgia did pick up massive wins over Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky during SEC play. It’s certainly a frisky team as a No. 9 seed, as KenPom has the Bulldogs as the No. 34 overall team and No. 24 defense in the country.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.