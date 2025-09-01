Wings vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 1
The Minnesota Lynx have clinched the No. 1 seed in the WNBA this season, so they technically don’t have much to play for over the final few games of the regular season.
Despite that, they’re set as 17-point home favorites against the lowly Dallas Wings on Monday night. The best betting sites clearly believe the Lynx will still play all of their usual rotation players with this spread set at such a massive number.
The Wings have struggled all season long, and they’ve ruled out five players for this matchup and listed Aziaha James as doubtful.
So, this could be a rough one for No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers (probable) and company. Dallas has lost seven games in a row and nine of its last 10.
So, should bettors back Minnesota to cover on Monday?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup.
Wings vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wings +17 (-108)
- Lynx -17 (-112)
Moneyline
- Wings: +900
- Lynx: -1600
Total
- 169.5 (Over -112/Under-108)
Wings vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 1
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Wings record: 9-31
- Lynx record: 31-8
Wings vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Paige Bueckers – probable
- Aziaha James – doubtful
- Arike Ogunbowale – out
- Ty Harris – out
- Li Yueru – out
- Luisa Geiselsoder – out
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Wings vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Maddy Siegrist OVER 13.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Siegrist is undervalued in the prop market against Minnesota:
Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist has been awesome in the second half of the season, averaging 16.0 points per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from 3 in 11 games since returning from a leg injury.
Siegrist has taken advantage of the Wings’ rebuilding roster, as injuries – and some roster moves – have opened up more playing time for the former No. 3 overall pick.
With Arike Ogunbowale and JJ Quinerly out and Aziaha James doubtful on Monday, Siegrist could be in line for yet another major workload.
She scored 15 points in her last meeting with the Lynx, and the young forward has 14 or more points in seven of her 11 games since returning to the lineup. Someone has to score other than Paige Bueckers for Dallas, and Siegrist has been the clear No. 2 option as of late.
Wings vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, the Wings have a net rating of -14.3 and they have losses by 15, four and 16 points to Minnesota in 2025.
The Lynx are the best team – and the best home team – in the WNBA, going 18.2 straight up at home with a ridiculous net rating of +15.5.
This spread is huge, but I can’t trust Dallas right now with several rotation players out of the lineup. The Wings have lost seven games in a row and nine of their last 10, sending them to the bottom of the standings.
Minnesota may not have the No. 1 seed to play for anymore – it already locked that up – but it is too talented to fade in this matchup. The Lynx have three wins in a row by double digits, and I expect them to roll on Monday night.
Pick: Lynx -17 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.