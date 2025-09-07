Wings vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Sept. 7
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings have lost nine games in a row and have just nine wins in the 2025 season heading into Sunday’s date with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Dream have pushed the Sparks to the brink in the playoff picture, as they’re two games out of the No. 8 seed with three to play. On the bright side, Los Angeles is a massive favorite at home on Sunday evening against a Dallas team that looks poised to finish with the worst record in the W.
Not only do the Wings have five players out for this game, but they have a league-worst -15.0 net rating over their last 10 games.
The Sparks are just 4-6 straight up over that stretch, but this is a must-win game at home. Can they get it done?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my prediction and a player prop to bet on Sunday.
Wings vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wings +9 (-112)
- Sparks -9 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wings: +360
- Sparks: -470
Total
- 178 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Wings record: 9-33
- Sparks record: 19-22
Wings vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Luisa Geiselsoder – out
- JJ Quinerly – out
- Arike Ogunbowale – out
- Li Yueru – out
- Tyasha Harris – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Rickea Jackson – day-to-day
Wings vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 16.5 Points (-125)
The Sparks are 12th in the WNBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games, setting up a great spot to back rookie sensation Paige Bueckers as a scorer.
The star guard is averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from 3 in the 2025 season. Bueckers has also scored 44 and 29 points in her last two meetings with the Sparks.
As long as she plays her normal role minutes wise, Bueckers is a steal at this number on Sunday.
Wings vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on the Sparks and Indiana Fever in a moneyline parlay:
This pick is pretty simple when it comes to choosing a team to win.
These teams have played some close games in the second half of the campaign, but the Sparks won both of them and are 3-0 against Dallas in 2025.
The Wings have nothing to play for at this point in the season and are down multiple key rotation pieces in Arike Ogunbowale and JJ Quinerly.
Los Angeles has struggled to improve its standing in the playoff picture, but I do believe the Sparks will pick up the win on Sunday. Dallas has the worst net rating in the W (-15.0) over its last 10 games.
When it comes to just this game, I like Los Angeles’ chances of covering the spread, as the Wings are dead last in net rating in their last 10 games and are just 19-23 against the spread this season.
While the Sparks have not been great against the spread – or at home – I do believe that they are a little undervalued since they have to win this game to remain in the playoff mix. Dallas has lost five games on this nine-game losing streak by nine or more points.
Pick: Sparks -9 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
