Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Liberty-Valkyries, Kahleah Copper)
Tuesday’s WNBA action features a pair of West Coast games as the Indiana Fever hit the road to play the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty take on the Golden State Valkyries.
All four of these teams are in the top eight in the standings entering Tuesday’s action, which means there is a lot at stake with potential playoff position still on the line. The Fever and Valkyries also are looking to hold off the Los Angeles Sparks (the No. 9 seed) from stealing their respective playoff spots.
I’m eyeing a couple of bets for this two-game slate, including a bet backing an underdog that has been money against the spread all season long.
As the WNBA regular season winds down, there are a bunch of smaller slates of two or three games at once. That gives us a chance to really narrow down some favorable spots – and hopefully push this season’s record into the green.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 61-64-2 (-2.70 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 145-139-2 (+1.76 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Golden State Valkyries +6 (-110) vs. New York Liberty
- Kahleah Copper 15+ Points (-170)
Golden State Valkyries +6 (-110) vs. New York Liberty
This season, the Valkyries have been elite against the spread, going 24-14-1 while posting an over .500 record at home (12-7 straight up).
Golden State won outright (by double-digits) as an underdog against the Fever on Sunday, and I think it will be able to keep things close with the Liberty on Tuesday night.
New York is just 14-24-2 against the spread this season, and it has the No. 8 net rating (-1.0) in the W over its last 15 games. During that same stretch, the Valkyries are fourth in the W in net rating (+6.6).
Yes, Stewart missed a lot of those games, but the Valkyries have been down an All-Star and are still humming thanks to their No. 5 defense.
New York is 2-1 since Stewart returned, but one of those wins was by two points against the lowly Connecticut Sun.
I think Golden State is massively undervalued at home, especially since New York has struggled on the road (8-11 straight up) in 2025.
Kahleah Copper 15+ Points (-170)
After being on a minutes limit early in her 2025 season due to a knee injury, Kahleah Copper is starting to find her groove.
The Mercury guard has scored 15 or more points in six of her last eight games, pushing her season average to 16.3 points per game in the process.
Copper has been extremely efficient, shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from 3-point range, and she’s scored 18 or more points in three games in a row.
I love her in this matchup with the Fever, who have slipped to No. 7 in the W in defensive rating this season. Copper is averaging 13.2 shots per game since the All-Star break, and she’s hit this number in 1-of-2 two games against Indiana since then, scoring 22 and 11 points in those matchups.
As long as the volume is there, Copper is too good of a shooter to pass up at this number on Tuesday.
