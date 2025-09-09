Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Valkyries-Storm Liberty, Lynx)
All eyes in the WNBA are on the West Coast on Tuesday night, as the final playoff spot in the league could be locked up on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm both take the floor at 10 p.m. EST.
L.A. kept its playoff hopes alive by beating the Dallas Wings on Sunday, but it needs to win out — and get some help — to get the No. 8 seed.
Meanwhile, the Storm could clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday night.
Those are two of five games in the W on Tuesday, as the No. 2 seed remains up for grabs with the Atlanta Dream, Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury all in the mix.
With so much at stake, why don’t we place a few bets for one of the final days of the regular season?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite plays on Tuesday, Sept. 9.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2025 season record: 69-72-2 (-4.22 units)
- OVERALL (since 2024 season): 153-148-2 (+0.24 units)
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- New York Liberty-Minnesota Lynx Moneyline Parlay (-160)
- Jackie Young 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-140)
- Seattle Storm-Golden State Valkyries UNDER 155.5 (-110)
New York Liberty-Minnesota Lynx Moneyline Parlay (-160)
New York Liberty
The Washington Mystics have dropped nine games in a row, so even with the New York Liberty struggling a bit in the second half of the season, I think they’re a great bet to at least win on Tuesday night.
New York needs some positive momentum heading into the playoffs, and the defending champs are still one of the best offenses in the W. Meanwhile, Washington is dead last in offensive rating over its last 10 games, and trading Brittney Sykes was the unofficial end to the Mystics’ season.
Even if Sabrina Ionescu is ruled out, I like the Liberty to win at home, where they are 16-5 straight up in 2025.
Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the WNBA, but I think they can handle an Indiana team that has finally made the playoffs after an injury-riddled season.
Both of these teams may be better off resting some of their best players, but I think the Lynx (seven games over .500 against the spread, 33-9 overall) are an easy bet to win outright on Tuesday night.
Simply put, the Fever are an around .500 team without Caitlin Clark and they are in the middle of the pack in net rating in 2025. However, the Lynx are No. 1 in net, offensive and defensive rating this season. Plus, Minnesota is an impressive 14-7 on the road in 2025.
I like the Lynx to win their 34th game of the season tonight.
Jackie Young 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-140)
I bet this exact same prop for Jackie Young on Sunday against the Sky, and she came through by hitting three shots from beyond the arc.
Young is now shooting 39.0 percent from deep on over five attempts per game since Aug. 1 (15 games) while hitting at least two 3-pointers in nine of those contests.
The Sky are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, and they rank 11th in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game and 12th in opponent 3-point percentage. Young has made three or more shots from deep in three of her last four games, and she should be able to get whatever looks she wants on Tuesday night.
Seattle Storm-Golden State Valkyries UNDER 155.5 (-110)
This may be my favorite bet of the night as the Storm aim to clinch a playoff spot.
These teams have played three times in the 2025 season, combining for 146, 141 and 125 points in those matchups. So, this total feels way too high on Tuesday in Seattle.
Defense has been the calling card for both of these teams, and the UNDER is 26-16 in the Valkyries’ matchups this season. Here’s how these squads rank in a few key stats for betting an UNDER:
Offensive Rating
- Seattle: 103.1 (8th)
- Golden State: 102.3 (9th)
Defensive Rating
- Seattle: 100.1 (5th)
- Golden State: 99.9 (4th)
Opponent Points Per Game
- Seattle: 80.3 (5th)
- Golden State: 76.5 (1st)
Pace
- Seattle: 95.47 (6th)
- Golden State: 91.68 (13th)
So, both of these teams are in the top five in scoring defense, and the Valkyries play at the slowest pace in the W, leading to a ton of lower-scoring affairs. With Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton both banged up, the Golden State offense has significantly less firepower than it would at full strength.
I expect this matchup to follow the UNDER trend of the previous meetings between these squads in 2025.
