World Series Odds: Blue Jays Jump to Heavy Favorite Over Dodgers After Game 5 Upset Win
Will the World Series come to a close on Friday night?
After losing Game 3 of the World Series in 18 innings, the Toronto Blue Jays showed a ton of resilience, winning Games 4 and 5 on the road in Los Angeles to take a 3-2 series lead back to Toronto for Game 6 (and possibly Game 7).
The back-to-back wins have steadily improved the Jays’ odds to win the series, as they went from +380 after Game 3 to +160 after their Game 4 upset win.
Now, Toronto is favored to win the series at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at -240 in the latest odds. That’s good for an implied probability of 70.59 percent.
The Dodgers, on the other hand, have fallen from -500 to win the series (after Game 3) all the way down to +200 ahead of Game 6.
This is the first time all series long that the Jays have been favored to win the title, as they only need to win one of the next two games at home to capture their first championship in over 30 years.
Despite back-to-back losses, the Dodgers are favored in the latest odds for Game 6 with righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.
Yamamoto has been terrific in the postseason, pitching back-to-back complete games in his starts in the NLCS and Game 2 of the World Series.
The betting market seems to believe that he’ll keep the Dodgers’ season alive, even against Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman, who pitched well in a Game 2 loss in this series and has a 2.55 playoff ERA in 2025.
If the Dodgers win Game 6, there’s a good chance they’ll be favored to win this series, as they have not been set as a moneyline underdog in any game in this best-of-seven matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
